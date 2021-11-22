© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

Foster + Partners winery blends into beautiful French landscape

By Adam Williams
November 22, 2021
Foster + Partners winery blend...
Le Dôme Winery is designed to blend into the landscape and takes its place well among the rolling hills and local architecture
Le Dôme Winery is designed to blend into the landscape and takes its place well among the rolling hills and local architecture
View 7 Images
Le Dôme Winery is located near Saint-Émilion in Bordeaux, a picturesque area that has been making wine since the Roman days
1/7
Le Dôme Winery is located near Saint-Émilion in Bordeaux, a picturesque area that has been making wine since the Roman days
Le Dôme Winery is designed to blend into the landscape and takes its place well among the rolling hills and local architecture
2/7
Le Dôme Winery is designed to blend into the landscape and takes its place well among the rolling hills and local architecture
Le Dôme Winery reaches a modest height of just 10 m (32 ft)
3/7
Le Dôme Winery reaches a modest height of just 10 m (32 ft)
Le Dôme Winery features a wine bar that offers 360-degree views of the surrounding area
4/7
Le Dôme Winery features a wine bar that offers 360-degree views of the surrounding area
Le Dôme Winery is topped by an impressive timber roof that measures 40 m (131 ft) in diameter
5/7
Le Dôme Winery is topped by an impressive timber roof that measures 40 m (131 ft) in diameter
Le Dôme Winery's timber roof features an oculus at its center, which helps fill the interior with natural light
6/7
Le Dôme Winery's timber roof features an oculus at its center, which helps fill the interior with natural light
Visitors to Le Dôme Winery are invited to watch the winemaking process
7/7
Visitors to Le Dôme Winery are invited to watch the winemaking process
View gallery - 7 images

We often associate high-profile firm Foster + Partners with massive projects like the 50 Hudson Yards skyscraper, but its most recent work is far more modest in comparison. Named Le Dôme Winery, the building is designed to take its place well among the beautiful landscape in the famous French winemaking region of Bordeaux.

First unveiled back in 2019, the winery was created in collaboration with A3A Architects and is situated near the Saint-Émilion commune in Bordeaux, which has been a spot used for winemaking since the Roman days. The area is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Cultural Landscape, so the idea was to design something that wouldn't become a blight on the landscape.

"When [winery owner] Jonathan Maltus first approached us, he expressed a desire to create a distinctive new winery, set against the unique backdrop of Saint-Émilion," explains Foster + Partners founder Norman Foster, who immediately sketched the basic design during that initial meeting with the client. "He wanted the building to be a celebration of the beautiful site, focusing on the views of the vineyard and making the landscape the primary protagonist in the design. The idea was to blend the building with its surroundings while creating a welcoming space for visitors and wine enthusiasts."

Le Dôme Winery features a wine bar that offers 360-degree views of the surrounding area
Le Dôme Winery features a wine bar that offers 360-degree views of the surrounding area

The winery reaches a height of just 10 m (32 ft) and consists of two above-ground floors, plus a basement level. Visitors navigate the building using two ramps: one wrapped around the exterior and another inside. The exterior ramp provides access to the second floor balcony area from outside, while the interior ramp takes visitors on a tour around the winery, allowing them to see the winemaking process in action. It culminates in a viewing area and wine bar on the second floor that's glazed to show off the choice 360-degree view.

The building is topped by an impressive timber roof measuring 40 m (131 ft) in diameter that's clad in recycled terracotta tiles and has an oculus at its center, helping fill the interior with natural light and reducing electricity needs. Its base is made with local concrete – not rammed earth as was planned when it was first proposed – and is covered with timber slats and partially buried into the ground. This both reduces the winery's visual impact on the terrain and helps to insulate it. Additionally, a rainwater collection system is installed for irrigation.

Source: Foster + Partners

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionFoster and PartnersFranceWine
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!