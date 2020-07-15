Fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral to be restored to original state

Following the devastating fire that destroyed a significant section of France's beloved Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in April, 2019, the French government has finally decided what form its restoration will take. The cathedral will now be rebuilt exactly as it was before – or at least as close as is possible – and to an ambitious deadline.

In the months that followed the destruction of the cathedral's roof and spire in the blaze, French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested its replacement could be a contemporary design and his government announced a competition to design a replacement. Architecture firms from around the world then rushed to enter proposals, ranging from tasteful to completely off-the-wall ideas, including a glowing glass roof and a sustainable rooftop garden.

There was significant pushback however, including from the French Senate, which demanded it be restored to its original state. In the end, Macron has agreed and it will indeed be restored to its previous state, even down to using the original materials, instead of modern, potentially more fireproof and safer alternatives.

One of the alternative contemporary designs put forward for the Notre-Dame was by Vincent Callebaut, who envisioned a sustainable roof and spire that would produce electricity and offer lots of natural light inside Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Additionally, Macron hopes for Notre-Dame de Paris to be open to visitors by 2024, during which time Paris is due to host the Summer Olympic Games. Any remaining work would then be carried out at a later date. This timescale is very ambitious and was previously criticized in a petition signed by over 1,000 architects and heritage experts, reported Dezeen.

Source: Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris