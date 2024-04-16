© 2024 New Atlas
Boeing 737 transformed into incredible cliff-hanging luxury residence

By Adam Williams
April 16, 2024
The Private Jet Villa's original doors open onto netted seating areas
The Private Jet Villa was constructed from a decommissioned Boeing 737 aircraft that was formerly in service in Indonesia
The Private Jet Villa was constructed from a decommissioned Boeing 737 aircraft that was formerly in service in Indonesia
The Private Jet Villa includes its own private helipad
The Private Jet Villa includes its own private helipad
The Private Jet Villa is available for vacation rentals
The Private Jet Villa is available for vacation rentals
The Private Jet Villa's original wings have been turned into terrace areas, one of which juts over the cliffside
The Private Jet Villa's original wings have been turned into terrace areas, one of which juts over the cliffside
The Private Jet Villa's original doors open onto netted seating areas
The Private Jet Villa's original doors open onto netted seating areas
The Private Jet Villa's center features a large glass door, opening up the space to the outside
The Private Jet Villa's center features a large glass door, opening up the space to the outside
The Private Jet Villa's cockpit includes a jacuzzi bathtub and ensuite bathroom
The Private Jet Villa's cockpit includes a jacuzzi bathtub and ensuite bathroom
The Private Jet Villa includes a second bedroom which has its own ensuite bathroom area
The Private Jet Villa includes a second bedroom which has its own ensuite bathroom area
The Private Jet Villa's second bedroom features a freestanding stone tub
The Private Jet Villa's second bedroom features a freestanding stone tub
The Private Jet Villa's second bedroom is well-lit thanks to all the natural light from the original airplane windows
The Private Jet Villa's second bedroom is well-lit thanks to all the natural light from the original airplane windows
The Private Jet Villa's center is taken up by an open living, dining and kitchen area
The Private Jet Villa's center is taken up by an open living, dining and kitchen area
The Private Jet Villa's wing terrace offers superb views of the sea below
The Private Jet Villa's wing terrace offers superb views of the sea below
The Private Jet Villa's interior measures roughly 100 sq m (around 1,000 sq ft)
The Private Jet Villa's interior measures roughly 100 sq m (around 1,000 sq ft)
The Private Jet Villa's tubular interior meant that all furniture needed to be custom designed
The Private Jet Villa's tubular interior meant that all furniture needed to be custom designed
The Private Jet Villa includes a cantilevering swimming pool and terrace area
The Private Jet Villa includes a cantilevering swimming pool and terrace area
The Private Jet Villa's terrace area includes a fire pit
The Private Jet Villa's terrace area includes a fire pit
This extraordinary residence is crafted from the fuselage of a Boeing 737 aircraft and perched on the edge of a cliffside in Bali. Named the Private Jet Villa, its functional cabin has been replaced with an all-new luxurious interior, including a bedroom with a jacuzzi in the cockpit.

The Private Jet Villa was designed by Geometrium Studio and is located on a gorgeous spot 150 m (492 ft) above sea level, on top of the Nyang Nyang Beach Cliff in Bali, Indonesia. The airplane was formerly in service throughout Indonesia and then after being decommissioned was relocated to the challenging site using a truck and crane before being expertly renovated on-site.

Transforming an old Boeing 737 into a luxury residence was difficult, not just because of its placement on a cliffside but also due to the relative lack of space and awkward dimensions inside. To address this, Geometrium Studio installed a new ducted ventilation and air-conditioning system, hiding the electrical systems and a water supply in the cargo hold. All the furniture had to be custom designed to fit the space's curved walls and the team aimed to mitigate the limited space with light tones and natural wood and concrete textures.

The interior decor subtly incorporates rounded shapes throughout, echoing the tubular shape of the aircraft fuselage, including in the bathroom and several smaller interior touches. Mirrors were strategically installed to lend the illusion of more space and natural light was maximized, both using the original windows and some new additions too.

The Private Jet Villa was constructed from a decommissioned Boeing 737 aircraft that was formerly in service in Indonesia
Guests arrive either by road or using a nearby helicopter landing pad and the interior is accessed by a floating staircase which connects to a large shared kitchen, living and dining room in the center. This in turn joins onto the plane's two wings, which host terraces offering excellent views of the landscape, with one of the wings jutting out dramatically over the cliffside.

The central area connects to a pair of bedrooms. The first bedroom is placed in what would have once been the cockpit. This hosts a jacuzzi bathtub and a double bed, plus it has its own ensuite bathroom. Over in the tail section is another bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

The original airplane doors have also been retained and, in a neat touch, open from the bedrooms onto small netted areas for reading and relaxing while enjoying the view. Elsewhere, on the ground level next to the airplane, is a cantilevering swimming pool and a fire pit.

The Private Jet Villa's cockpit includes a jacuzzi bathtub and ensuite bathroom
The Private Jet Villa was conceived back in 2020 and finally completed at the end of 2023. If you'd like to pay a visit yourself, it's available for vacation rentals on Airbnb. The price varies depending on time of year and length of stay, but at a quick glance – we were quoted anything from around US$2,000 to over $5,000, per night – it's definitely not a budget option.

Sources: Geometrium Studio, Private Jet Villa

