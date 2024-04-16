Boeing 737 transformed into incredible cliff-hanging luxury residence

This extraordinary residence is crafted from the fuselage of a Boeing 737 aircraft and perched on the edge of a cliffside in Bali. Named the Private Jet Villa, its functional cabin has been replaced with an all-new luxurious interior, including a bedroom with a jacuzzi in the cockpit.

The Private Jet Villa was designed by Geometrium Studio and is located on a gorgeous spot 150 m (492 ft) above sea level, on top of the Nyang Nyang Beach Cliff in Bali, Indonesia. The airplane was formerly in service throughout Indonesia and then after being decommissioned was relocated to the challenging site using a truck and crane before being expertly renovated on-site.

Transforming an old Boeing 737 into a luxury residence was difficult, not just because of its placement on a cliffside but also due to the relative lack of space and awkward dimensions inside. To address this, Geometrium Studio installed a new ducted ventilation and air-conditioning system, hiding the electrical systems and a water supply in the cargo hold. All the furniture had to be custom designed to fit the space's curved walls and the team aimed to mitigate the limited space with light tones and natural wood and concrete textures.

The interior decor subtly incorporates rounded shapes throughout, echoing the tubular shape of the aircraft fuselage, including in the bathroom and several smaller interior touches. Mirrors were strategically installed to lend the illusion of more space and natural light was maximized, both using the original windows and some new additions too.

Guests arrive either by road or using a nearby helicopter landing pad and the interior is accessed by a floating staircase which connects to a large shared kitchen, living and dining room in the center. This in turn joins onto the plane's two wings, which host terraces offering excellent views of the landscape, with one of the wings jutting out dramatically over the cliffside.

The central area connects to a pair of bedrooms. The first bedroom is placed in what would have once been the cockpit. This hosts a jacuzzi bathtub and a double bed, plus it has its own ensuite bathroom. Over in the tail section is another bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

The original airplane doors have also been retained and, in a neat touch, open from the bedrooms onto small netted areas for reading and relaxing while enjoying the view. Elsewhere, on the ground level next to the airplane, is a cantilevering swimming pool and a fire pit.

The Private Jet Villa was conceived back in 2020 and finally completed at the end of 2023. If you'd like to pay a visit yourself, it's available for vacation rentals on Airbnb. The price varies depending on time of year and length of stay, but at a quick glance – we were quoted anything from around US$2,000 to over $5,000, per night – it's definitely not a budget option.

Sources: Geometrium Studio, Private Jet Villa