© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Tired old house goes green with masterful modern renovation

By Adam Williams
October 06, 2023
Tired old house goes green with masterful modern renovation
Helvetia has been transformed from a drab and rather dark home into a light-filled residence that features multiple gardens
Helvetia has been transformed from a drab and rather dark home into a light-filled residence that features multiple gardens
View 20 Images
Helvetia is located in Melbourne, Australia, and measures 287 sq m (roughly 3,000 sq ft)
1/20
Helvetia is located in Melbourne, Australia, and measures 287 sq m (roughly 3,000 sq ft)
Helvetia was originally constructed in the late 1800s but has received many alterations and renovations over the years
2/20
Helvetia was originally constructed in the late 1800s but has received many alterations and renovations over the years
Helvetia's new main entrance is on the side street
3/20
Helvetia's new main entrance is on the side street
Helvetia's "urban farm" is situated above a garage and has a barrel-vaulted wire mesh to keep out possums
4/20
Helvetia's "urban farm" is situated above a garage and has a barrel-vaulted wire mesh to keep out possums
Helvetia features a large atrium space that's filled with daylight
5/20
Helvetia features a large atrium space that's filled with daylight
Helvetia's atrium includes ponds with fish and lilies, helping cool the immediate area
6/20
Helvetia's atrium includes ponds with fish and lilies, helping cool the immediate area
Helvetia's interior design is focused on maximizing natural light inside
7/20
Helvetia's interior design is focused on maximizing natural light inside
Helvetia includes an office space upstairs
8/20
Helvetia includes an office space upstairs
Helvetia's upstairs area contains a study area
9/20
Helvetia's upstairs area contains a study area
Helvetia's galley style kitchen includes a built-in fish tank
10/20
Helvetia's galley style kitchen includes a built-in fish tank
Helvetia includes a tiny house-style storage-integrated staircase
11/20
Helvetia includes a tiny house-style storage-integrated staircase
Helvetia's interior opens up to the outside with generous glazing
12/20
Helvetia's interior opens up to the outside with generous glazing
Helvetia's interior layout has been vastly improved, increasing living space
13/20
Helvetia's interior layout has been vastly improved, increasing living space
Helvetia features multiple garden areas and outdoor terraces
14/20
Helvetia features multiple garden areas and outdoor terraces
Helvetia includes a rooftop garden area accessible from the main bedroom upstairs
15/20
Helvetia includes a rooftop garden area accessible from the main bedroom upstairs
Helvetia has been transformed from a drab and rather dark home into a light-filled residence that features multiple gardens
16/20
Helvetia has been transformed from a drab and rather dark home into a light-filled residence that features multiple gardens
Helvetia, shown here before the renovation
17/20
Helvetia, shown here before the renovation
Helvetia's original entrance was much darker before the renovation
18/20
Helvetia's original entrance was much darker before the renovation
Helvetia's original bedrooms needed more than a lick of paint
19/20
Helvetia's original bedrooms needed more than a lick of paint
Helvetia's original exterior was looking rather tired
20/20
Helvetia's original exterior was looking rather tired
View gallery - 20 images

Austin Maynard Architects is adept at transforming dilapidated homes into attractive modern residences, such as the King Bill and Mills, the toy management house projects. The firm recently performed similar magic with its Helvetia, which breathed new life into a traditional terrace house in Melbourne, increasing natural light inside and adding a generous atrium plus multiple garden spaces.

Helvetia started out as a family home in the late 19th century before being turned into two dwellings in the 1960s. It was then reconfigured yet again in the 1980s into separate apartments that were dark and uninspired (to its credit, the firm provided photos of the home before its renovation in the gallery). Rather than knock this awkward collection of buildings down and start afresh, the studio kept what it could and worked around the existing structural issues.

"At Helvetia we discovered some serious issues at the core, but no cracks or structural damage to the solid 1960s rear extension," explained Austin Maynard Architects. "Rather than allow our architectural vanity to prevail by tearing down and replacing the (albeit it uninspiring) 60s built form, and encouraged by the owners to limit the carbon footprint, we thought 'why not use the existing brick fabric and work with the skin we've got?'

"The house however, had a problematic area in the middle; a recurring leak in the roof causing water damage, rot and mold to the upstairs bathroom and down into the dining room below. Unlike another of our projects, Newry House, which underwent keyhole surgery (minimal invasion for maximum results), Helvetia had a tumor that needed to be cut out. Instead of a scar, we left a beauty spot, the atrium."

Helvetia's atrium includes ponds with fish and lilies, helping cool the immediate area
Helvetia's atrium includes ponds with fish and lilies, helping cool the immediate area

The main entrance has been shifted to a side street and visitors now pass from there into the light-filled atrium, which includes pleasant cooling ponds with fish and lilies. From here, the interior layout of the main home is now much more simple and open, with the galley style kitchen and open living area placed to the right.

Two bedrooms are situated to the left, while the owner can also head upstairs to reach a studio/study space, office, and main bedroom. One of the staircases has integrated storage, a bit like we see in tiny houses, and the upper hallway is constructed from perforated metal to help natural light permeate throughout.

The landscaping, by Chin Liew, is extensive, and includes a small front-facing garden, a rooftop garden that's enclosed by mesh and accessed from upstairs, a larger rear garden and an "urban farm." This is situated above a garage and accessed by spiral staircase, with a barrel vaulted wire mesh protecting it from possums and other critters.

Helvetia's interior layout has been vastly improved, increasing living space
Helvetia's interior layout has been vastly improved, increasing living space

Helvetia's sustainable design is significant. Alongside the decision to retain all possible building materials, a 3,000-liter (roughly 790 gallon) water tank has been buried in the rear garden to store rainwater collected from the roof for flushing toilets and watering the gardens. A 3-kW solar panel system is installed on the roof to reduce the home's grid-based electricity needs. Sustainably sourced timber was used, and insulation was also added where possible.

Source: Austin Maynard Architects

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeRenovationsustainable designAustraliaAustin Maynard Architects
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!