© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Honeycomb House showcases the future of urban living in Germany

By Bridget Borgobello
April 15, 2024
Honeycomb House showcases the future of urban living in Germany
The Honeycomb House boasts innovative spatial dynamics
The Honeycomb House boasts innovative spatial dynamics
View 17 Images
Within the Honeycomb Apartment, explore versatile furnishing options
1/17
Within the Honeycomb Apartment, explore versatile furnishing options
The Honeycomb House boasts innovative spatial dynamics
2/17
The Honeycomb House boasts innovative spatial dynamics
Residents embrace vertical living with the Honeycomb House's unique design
3/17
Residents embrace vertical living with the Honeycomb House's unique design
Spatial orientation but also optimizes natural light filtration throughout the interior
4/17
Spatial orientation but also optimizes natural light filtration throughout the interior

Modular apartments in the Honeycomb House offer customizable living spaces
5/17
Modular apartments in the Honeycomb House offer customizable living spaces
The sloping walls integrate built-in space-saving furnishings
6/17
The sloping walls integrate built-in space-saving furnishings


The Honeycomb House initiative provides a glimpse at the possible future of urban dwellings
7/17
The Honeycomb House initiative provides a glimpse at the possible future of urban dwellings
The sloping ceilings contribute to the usable floor area
8/17
The sloping ceilings contribute to the usable floor area

The bedroom features a built-in floating bed and wardrobe space
9/17
The bedroom features a built-in floating bed and wardrobe space
The apartments include a compact European wall kitchen
10/17
The apartments include a compact European wall kitchen
Honeycomb House was built using a streamlined construction processes and reduced material wastage
11/17
Honeycomb House was built using a streamlined construction processes and reduced material wastage

The Honeycomb House achieves economic efficiency while maintaining quality
12/17
The Honeycomb House achieves economic efficiency while maintaining quality

Honeycomb House is a pioneering apartment design that departs from conventional living spaces
13/17
Honeycomb House is a pioneering apartment design that departs from conventional living spaces

The distinctive honeycomb shape enhances the spatial orientation
14/17
The distinctive honeycomb shape enhances the spatial orientation
The spatial orientation also optimizes natural light filtration throughout the interior
15/17
The spatial orientation also optimizes natural light filtration throughout the interior

Each apartment boasts a large outdoor balcony
16/17
Each apartment boasts a large outdoor balcony

The Honeycomb House plans by Peter Haimerl Architektur
17/17
The Honeycomb House plans by Peter Haimerl Architektur

View gallery - 17 images

In the city of Munich, Germany, a groundbreaking architectural endeavour is transforming communal living. Crafted by German architectural firm Peter Haimerl Architektur, the Clusterwohnen Wabenhaus – affectionately known as the Honeycomb House – emerges as a symbol of efficiency and community harmony.

At its core, the Honeycomb House boasts a revolutionary apartment layout that breaks away from traditional living spaces. Each apartment features hexagon-framed rooms, creating an illusion of spaciousness beyond their physical boundaries. Moreover, the sloping ceilings contribute to usable floor area, enabling residents to maximize storage along interior walls.

These sloping walls cleverly integrate space-saving furnishings like shelves, sofas, dining tables, seating, floating beds, and wardrobe spaces. Additionally, the apartments feature compact European wall kitchens, concealed bathrooms, and expansive outdoor balconies.

The distinctive honeycomb shape not only enhances spatial orientation but also optimizes natural light diffusion within the interior. By aligning the primary spatial axis longitudinally to the facade, the architects capitalize on extensive daylight exposure.

The distinctive honeycomb shape enhances the spatial orientation
The distinctive honeycomb shape enhances the spatial orientation

At the heart of the Honeycomb House philosophy lies the concept of communal living spaces serving as a central hub. This concept blurs the lines between individual 1, 2, 3, and 4-room apartments, nurturing a culture of community and shared living experiences. One example of this ethos is the shared gathering zone, anchored by a singular staircase connecting all apartments and communal areas.

The Honeycomb House initiative provides a glimpse at the possible future of urban dwellings
The Honeycomb House initiative provides a glimpse at the possible future of urban dwellings

Beyond its architectural ingenuity and communal spirit, the Honeycomb House embodies compelling economic and sustainability advantages. By eliminating redundant walls and embracing sloping planes, the project achieves superior economic efficiency without sacrificing quality of life. The prefabricated nature of the honeycomb modules further enhances economic viability, streamlining construction processes and reducing material wastage.

From communal kitchens to rooftop gardens, the Honeycomb House cultivates a culture of sustainability, empowering residents to collectively steward their living environment for future generations.

Source: Peter Haimerl Architektur

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

ArchitectureMicro apartmentUrban RedevelopmentCommunity
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!