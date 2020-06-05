© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

China's amazing "horizontal skyscraper" opens to visitors

By Adam Williams
June 05, 2020
China's amazing "horizontal sk...
The Crystal measures 300 m (984 ft) in length and is supported in place by four skyscrapers
The Crystal measures 300 m (984 ft) in length and is supported in place by four skyscrapers
View 10 Images
Visitors begin their tour of Raffles City Chongqing's Crystal on the ground floor with an exploration-themed exhibition created in collaboration with National Geographic
1/10
Visitors begin their tour of Raffles City Chongqing's Crystal on the ground floor with an exploration-themed exhibition created in collaboration with National Geographic
The US$4.8 billion Raffles City Chongqing is designed by Moshe Safdie and consists of a total of eight skyscrapers
2/10
The US$4.8 billion Raffles City Chongqing is designed by Moshe Safdie and consists of a total of eight skyscrapers
The Crystal measures 300 m (984 ft) in length and is supported in place by four skyscrapers
3/10
The Crystal measures 300 m (984 ft) in length and is supported in place by four skyscrapers
Visitors to the Crystal reach the elevator by passing through a corridor that plays with optical illusions
4/10
Visitors to the Crystal reach the elevator by passing through a corridor that plays with optical illusions
Visitors arrive at the Crystal to find an exhibition focused on the future possibility of humans living on Mars
5/10
Visitors arrive at the Crystal to find an exhibition focused on the future possibility of humans living on Mars
The Crystal contains a small pocket park
6/10
The Crystal contains a small pocket park
The Crystal's pocket park is home to 120 trees
7/10
The Crystal's pocket park is home to 120 trees
The Crystal offers view
8/10
The Crystal is located at a height of 250 m (820 ft)
The Crystal's open-air viewing point features a glass floor
9/10
The Crystal's open-air viewing point features a glass floor
The Crystal's glass-bottomed observation deck offers views of Chongqing and of the Yangtze and Jailing rivers meeting
10/10
The Crystal's glass-bottomed observation deck offers views of Chongqing and of the Yangtze and Jailing rivers meeting
View gallery - 10 images

Construction work is still ongoing on China's massive Raffles City Chongqing project but its most notable feature, the "horizontal skyscraper," has now opened to visitors. The stunning skybridge boasts a park and a glass-bottomed observation point.

The US$4.8 billion Raffles City Chongqing is designed by Moshe Safdie and consists of a cluster of eight skyscrapers. Four of the towers hold the horizontal skyscraper structure, which is officially named the Crystal, in place at a height of 250 m (820 ft). The Crystal itself measures 300 m (984 ft) in length and its weight comes in at a considerable 12,000 tons – much of the structure had to be painstakingly hoisted into position using cranes with engineering help from Arup.

Visitors to the Crystal's Exploration Deck, as the viewing area is named, begin their journey on the ground floor with an exhibition made in collaboration with National Geographic that details the history and development of Chongqing. An express elevator takes just over 50 seconds to reach the top and, once the doors open, visitors are greeted with another exhibition that imagines a future life on Mars.

The Crystal's glass-bottomed observation deck offers views of Chongqing and of the Yangtze and Jailing rivers meeting
The Crystal's glass-bottomed observation deck offers views of Chongqing and of the Yangtze and Jailing rivers meeting

A pocket park is next, before the tour culminates with the open-air Exploration Deck itself. This viewing point has a transparent glass floor and offers excellent views of the city and two nearby rivers converging. Elsewhere in the Crystal will be a members-only clubhouse with two swimming pools, restaurants and bars, but these are still being finished and are due to open in the coming months.

If you're in the area and would like to check out the view in person, tickets are priced at RMB180 (about US$25).

Source: CapitaLand

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersChina
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More