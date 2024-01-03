© 2024 New Atlas
Sweden's Icehotel opens for winter with fantastical frozen art

By Adam Williams
January 03, 2024
Sweden's Icehotel opens for winter with fantastical frozen art
Nebula's Child, below, by Edmund Chan and TaiTien Tan is envisioned as a nascent star
Icehotel 34's creation involved cutting thousands of ice blocks from a local frozen river in Jukkasjärvi, Swedish Lapland
Icehotel 34's creation involved cutting thousands of ice blocks from a local frozen river in Jukkasjärvi, Swedish Lapland
This year's Icehotel ceremony hall, by Tomasz Czajkowski and Grzegorz-Olczak, is inspired by the beauty found throughout Ukrainian culture
This year's Icehotel ceremony hall, by Tomasz Czajkowski and Grzegorz-Olczak, is inspired by the beauty found throughout Ukrainian culture
Torne River Anomaly, by Jack Prescott and Mathew Foster, is inspired by a strange formation on the bed of the Baltic Sea that was originally discovered in 2011
Torne River Anomaly, by Jack Prescott and Mathew Foster, is inspired by a strange formation on the bed of the Baltic Sea that was originally discovered in 2011
Oh My Goddess, by Ulrika Tallving and Giovanna Martinez, is based on a love of chocolate, a cacao ceremony ritual, and humanity's connection to nature
Oh My Goddess, by Ulrika Tallving and Giovanna Martinez, is based on a love of chocolate, a cacao ceremony ritual, and humanity's connection to nature
Sea Inside, by Kristina Möckel and Sebastian Scheller, invites guests to sleep inside a huge shell and dream of the ocean
Sea Inside, by Kristina Möckel and Sebastian Scheller, invites guests to sleep inside a huge shell and dream of the ocean
Šiella, by Elisabeth Kristensen and Laila-Kolostyák, depicts a talisman given to Sámi children for protection
Šiella, by Elisabeth Kristensen and Laila-Kolostyák, depicts a talisman given to Sámi children for protection
Dream with a Thorn was designed by Monica Popescu and Emmylou Varon. It envisions the arid landscape of a desert, and is inspired by the ancient art of papercutting
Dream with a Thorn was designed by Monica Popescu and Emmylou Varon. It envisions the arid landscape of a desert, and is inspired by the ancient art of papercutting
Light Collectors was created by Lisa Lindqvist and Kate Munro. The sculpture is envisioned as a mythical space where imaginary creatures roam
Light Collectors was created by Lisa Lindqvist and Kate Munro. The sculpture is envisioned as a mythical space where imaginary creatures roam
Nebula's Child, below, by Edmund Chan and TaiTien Tan is envisioned as a nascent star
Katt & Råtta, Tjåsa Gusfors and Hanneke Supply, depicts a large rat clutching a block of cheese, with a house cat looking on nearby
Katt & Råtta, Tjåsa Gusfors and Hanneke Supply, depicts a large rat clutching a block of cheese, with a house cat looking on nearby
Morning Song, by Natsuki and Shingo Saito, is inspired by children's books and pays homage to mystical stories, forests and lakes
Morning Song, by Natsuki and Shingo Saito, is inspired by children's books and pays homage to mystical stories, forests and lakes
Inception, by Nicolas Triboulot and Karl Gilles, is envisioned as a frozen allegory of the creation of the world
Inception, by Nicolas Triboulot and Karl Gilles, is envisioned as a frozen allegory of the creation of the world
Minus 10, by Luc Voisin and Mathieu Brison, forms an unusual art installation. Every piece of furniture, every decoration and every element of the room is tilted 10 degrees
Minus 10, by Luc Voisin and Mathieu Brison, forms an unusual art installation. Every piece of furniture, every decoration and every element of the room is tilted 10 degrees
Beaver Lodge, by Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur, depicts a beaver's home for the winter
Beaver Lodge, by Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur, depicts a beaver's home for the winter
Eternal Flow, by Maxime Van Besien, is an abstract work that represents the past, the present and the future
Eternal Flow, by Maxime Van Besien, is an abstract work that represents the past, the present and the future
Obscura, by Lukas Petko, is designed to challenge the viewer's perception of space. It makes the room appear significantly larger than its actual size when viewed from a specific spot
Obscura, by Lukas Petko, is designed to challenge the viewer's perception of space. It makes the room appear significantly larger than its actual size when viewed from a specific spot
Every December, Sweden's Icehotel hosts chilly hotel rooms that are decorated with wonderfully creative ice sculptures. This year's selection of frozen art is as stunning as always and ranges from intricate nature scenes to abstract forms depicting the birth of a star.

The 2023/2024 season marks the Icehotel's 34th year of operation and its creation involved cutting and carrying thousands of ice blocks from a local frozen river in Jukkasjärvi, Swedish Lapland. The ice blocks were painstakingly carved into the sculptures by a team of 32 artists from 14 countries worldwide.

"Icehotel 34 has taken six intense weeks to build, with 500 tonnes [551 US tons] of ice and 10 Olympic swimming pools of 'snis' – a mix of ice and snow," explained the hotel's press release. "Working on Icehotel 34 started in the spring when ice blocks were harvested from the Torne River to be kept cold in the ice warehouse in Jukkasjärvi. The ice harvested in the spring has been used to make 34 the magical experience it is. Artists from all over the world – Sweden, Poland, Japan, Italy, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, France, Singapore, Slovakia, and the UK – were selected by a thorough jury to create unique art suites and halls for guests to experience."

Katt & Råtta, Tjåsa Gusfors and Hanneke Supply, depicts a large rat clutching a block of cheese, with a house cat looking on nearby
Katt & Råtta, shown above, was designed by Sweden's Tjåsa Gusfors and Belgium's Hanneke Supply. The artwork depicts a large rat clutching a block of cheese. A house cat looks on, ready to devour them both.

Minus 10, by France's Luc Voisin and Mathieu Brison, probably isn't the best choice for those planning on hitting the nearby ice bar. It's formed so that every element of the room is tilted 10 degrees.

Minus 10, by Luc Voisin and Mathieu Brison, forms an unusual art installation. Every piece of furniture, every decoration and every element of the room is tilted 10 degrees
Alongside the main cold suites, a selection of which can be viewed in the gallery, there's also a frozen ceremony hall and a movie theater elsewhere in the hotel.

Icehotel 34 will stay open until April, after which it will close and all the sculptures will be allowed to melt away. Hardy types that are up for spending a night will be kept cozy with hot drinks and reindeer hides. However, for the rest of us, there are also 44 warm hotel rooms on site too – plus another hotel that's open year-round.

Source: Icehotel

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

