Luxury residence blends beautifully into the desert landscape

Located in the Californian desert, the Invisible House blends into the rugged landscape with its mirror-finish facade. Hidden away inside are some nice features too, including a large pool area that's also home to a projector for movie screenings, and four bedrooms that open to the outside.

The Invisible House was designed by architect Tomas Osinski, with input from owner Chris Hanley, who is best known as the producer of movies like American Psycho and The Virgin Suicides. It measures 5,500 sq ft (roughly 500 sq m), and is situated on a sprawling 90-acre (36-hectare) plot near Joshua Tree.

Other than the house and a dirt road required for access, the plot surrounding the house has been left alone. The house itself is partially raised over the ground on concrete stilts and juts out over some rocks. It takes the form of a simple glass rectangle and is finished in Solarcool glass , which has a mirrored coating. According to Osinski, this is highly heat reflective and helps keep the interior from being unduly warmed by the sun.

Its interior layout is all on one floor and centered around a large 100-ft (30-m) indoor pool that Osinski says helps keep it a steady temperature too. Several sections of glazing, including much of the west-facing wall slides open, and the pool area hosts a projector to turn the end wall into a home cinema for screening films.

The Invisible House's pool helps keep the interior a comfortable temperature, says architect Tomas Osinski Tomas Osinski

The kitchen is nearby and is well-suited to hosting parties, with two ovens, a heating drawer, a fridge and freezer, and some seating. Elsewhere is more seating, as well as four bedrooms, each with a sliding wall that opens to the outside and a bathroom with a glass shower.

The Invisible House is equipped with solar thermal panels on the roof that produce hot water to reduce energy needs. Additionally, while we often worry about local bird populations with these kinds of projects, Hanley has reassured Dezeen that no local birds have been harmed. The producer also plans another house in the desert in the future that's made out of shipping containers named the Joshua Tree Residence.

The Invisible House's bedrooms open up to the outside with sliding walls Tomas Osinski

If you'd like to live in the Invisible House yourself, you can – at least for a little while. It's available to rent for private use and events such as photoshoots and parties, though we've no word on rates.

Source: Tomas Osinski