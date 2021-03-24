© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

Supertall tower looks over point where Europe and Asia meet

By Adam Williams
March 24, 2021
Supertall tower looks over poi...
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower has been in the works since 2011
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower has been in the works since 2011
View 9 Images
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower is expected to receive up to 4.5 million visitors per year
1/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower is expected to receive up to 4.5 million visitors per year
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's interior includes a viewing point and restaurant near its top
2/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's interior includes a viewing point and restaurant near its top
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower consists of the main steel-reinforced concrete core, with a sculpted engineered facade and a large steel mast on top
3/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower consists of the main steel-reinforced concrete core, with a sculpted engineered facade and a large steel mast on top
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower is expected to open "late spring" (northern hemisphere)
4/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower is expected to open "late spring" (northern hemisphere)
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's publicly accessible interior includes a podium level with exhibition space, a foyer, and a cafe
5/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's publicly accessible interior includes a podium level with exhibition space, a foyer, and a cafe
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's interior measures 29,000 sq m (roughly 312,000 sq ft)
6/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's interior measures 29,000 sq m (roughly 312,000 sq ft)
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower features a striking interior design that's reminiscent of some of Zaha Hadid Architects' interiors
7/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower features a striking interior design that's reminiscent of some of Zaha Hadid Architects' interiors
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's mast includes roughly 125 broadcasting transmitters
8/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower's mast includes roughly 125 broadcasting transmitters
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower has been in the works since 2011
9/9
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower has been in the works since 2011
View gallery - 9 images

Turkey's Melike Altinisik Architects (MAA) recently completed work on a new supertall communications tower with a striking design. It reaches a height of 369 m (1,210 ft) over Istanbul and boasts a restaurant and viewing area offering choice views of the point where Europe and Asia meet.

Structurally, the Istanbul TV and Radio Tower consists of a steel-reinforced concrete core, with a sculpted facade and a large steel mast on top. Its overall design was informed by the need to withstand heavy winds and by the local topography.

The interior of the tower measures 29,000 sq m (roughly 312,000 sq ft), much of which is taken up with technical floors inaccessible to the public. However, there are some spaces open to visitors. The public can enter into a grass-covered podium on the ground floor that contains a foyer, cafe, and exhibition spaces.

From here, they can take one of a pair of glass-fronted elevators up to the top while enjoying views of the Bosphorus Strait and Princes islands. They arrive at a restaurant and observation point offering 360-degree views of the area. We've no word on the exact height of the viewing point, but MAA tells us that it's the tallest in Istanbul and offers views of Europe and Asia.

The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower features a striking interior design that's reminiscent of some of Zaha Hadid Architects' interiors
The Istanbul TV and Radio Tower features a striking interior design that's reminiscent of some of Zaha Hadid Architects' interiors

The interior decor is quite futuristic-looking and vaguely reminiscent of some of Zaha Hadid Architects' works. This actually makes sense as MAA's founder was with ZHA for a few years before establishing her own firm.

"The telecommunication tower will house two-story 360 view restaurant and observation deck overlooking views of Istanbul, from Asia to Europe," says the firm. "Interior design was developed based on the fact that the building includes unique spaces that offer a new experience and contain futuristic design characters. The main purpose is to create surprising encounters by establishing strong relationships with where it is located, using light, nature, and spatial spaces; so that it may change people's perspective, and encourage them to think differently."

The tower has been in the works since 2011 and has just been completed. It's expected to open its doors to the public "late spring" (northern hemisphere), 2021, and up to 4.5 million people a year are estimated to visit.

Source: MAA

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersTurkey
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More