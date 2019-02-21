New Robot Science Museum will be part-built using robotsView gallery - 3 images
Following an architecture competition, Turkey's Melike Altinisik Architects (MAA) has been selected to create the new Robot Science Museum (RSM) in Seoul, South Korea. Interestingly, the firm says that the building will be part-constructed using 3D-printing machines, drones, and other robots.
The RSM was conceived by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to increase public interest in, and promote the knowledge of, robotics. It's part of a larger development push in the area that will also host a Photographic Art Museum.
As well as robotics, the museum will include science exhibits with Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality systems, holographic tech, and training courses. The first "exhibit" though will be its own construction.
"The new Robot Science Museum which plays a catalytic role in advancing and promoting science, technology, and innovation throughout society is not only going to exhibit robots but actually from design, manufacturing to construction and services robots will be in charge," explains MAA principal Melike Altınışık. "In other words, RSM will start its 'first exhibition' with 'its own construction' by robots on site."
MAA told us that the spherical building's curved metal facade will be molded, assembled, welded into place and then polished by machines. Additionally, 3D printers will be used to create concrete for the surrounding landscaping. Furthermore, MAA says that drones will be used for building inspections, security surveillance, mapping data, and controlling robotic construction vehicles.
The robotic aspect certainly sounds significant, though there will also likely be a lot of human involvement too. We'll know more as the project progresses. The Robot Science Museum is due to be completed in 2022.
Source: Melike Altinisik Architects
