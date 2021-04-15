Massive mixed-use development to bring a rainbow of color to Paris

Influential French architect Jean Nouvel has been very busy lately. Following the unveiling of a hotel inserted into a desert mountain, then a greenery filled oasis, his firm now plans a mixed-use development in Paris, France, that will offer a pleasant, greenery filled place to live and work, while incorporating sustainable design such as solar power and passive ventilation.

The development, named Jeuneville, is slated for an area near Paris' Olympic Village (the city is due to host the Summer Olympics in 2024) on the banks of the Seine river. It will measure over 100,000 sq m (around 1 million sq ft) and feature lots of public green spaces, with trees planted throughout. Its overall design is enlivened by the use of bright primary colors, and the firm mentions an avant-garde influence.

Jeuneville will involve the planting of a large number of trees and will offer residents multiple green spaces Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Jeuneville will serve as home to up to 1,500 people, with up to 6,000 working there in startups and innovation- and tech-focused businesses. There will be offices, retail space, student residences, a campus, co-living and working areas, as well as a cinema, library, sports facilities and other amenities, with a focus on modularity and flexibility so that it can adapt to changing requirements.

The sustainability features consist of a plan to construct the project using materials such as timber (what type of wood isn't specified), with eco-friendly insulation. Additionally, natural ventilation will be promoted, solar panels will reduce its draw on the electricity grid and the building will also be oriented to maximize natural light.

Jeuneville will include some sustainability features, such as solar panels on its roof that will be used to reduce its draw on the grid Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Jeuneville is still early in development and we've no word on budget, though expect further details to become available as it moves forward. It has been submitted for planning permission and, assuming all goes well, construction will begin in 2022, with completion slated for 2025. It's being developed by London's General Projects.

Sources: Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Jeuneville