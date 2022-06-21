ZHA's impressive culture center flows through the city like a river

Commissioned to create a new cultural center in China, high-profile firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) drew inspiration from the rugged landscape formed by a local river to design an eye-catching sinuous building. Named the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre, the project will also boast several sustainability features to reduce its draw on the grid.

The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre design was chosen following an international architecture competition and is part of a wider development push to transform Jinghe New City in China's Shaanxi province into a thriving technology and science hub.

The building will be defined by its flowing form and curving white exterior, which will be broken up by significant greenery, as well as a running track and several relaxation areas. It will also offer excellent access to surrounding areas and a planned metro station.

"With gently sloping ramps providing a gateway to the district's network of elevated public walkways, the center weaves through the city to link its commercial and residential districts with the parks and river to the south, while also bringing the city's residents into the heart of the building and providing direct access to the planned metro station," said ZHA. "Organized as a series of flowing volumes, layers and surfaces interconnecting with courtyards and landscapes, the design defines a sequence of interior and exterior cultural and recreational spaces for its community."

The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people Atchain

The interior of the building will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people and can be adapted for different events. Additionally, it will house a multi-function hall, exhibition spaces, studios, a multimedia library, and galleries, plus a restaurant and some retail space. What we can see of its interior design hints that ZHA's typically futuristic and minimalist design flair will feature throughout.

The building is carefully designed to optimize natural ventilation and maximize daylight inside. Solar panels will provide on-site power and rainwater collection systems will be installed. Locally sourced and recycled materials will be used during construction too.

We've no word yet when the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre is expected to be completed.

Source: ZHA