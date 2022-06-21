© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

ZHA's impressive culture center flows through the city like a river

By Adam Williams
June 21, 2022
ZHA's impressive culture cente...
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre's flowing form
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre's flowing form is inspired by the meandering valleys carved by the Jinghe River in Shaanxi province
View 4 Images
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre's flowing form
1/4
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre's flowing form is inspired by the meandering valleys carved by the Jinghe River in Shaanxi province
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre is part of a wider development push in the area that aims to turn it into a tech and science hub
2/4
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre is part of a wider development push in the area that aims to turn it into a tech and science hub
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre's overall form is designed to maximize daylight inside
3/4
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre's overall form is designed to maximize daylight inside
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people
4/4
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people
View gallery - 4 images

Commissioned to create a new cultural center in China, high-profile firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) drew inspiration from the rugged landscape formed by a local river to design an eye-catching sinuous building. Named the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre, the project will also boast several sustainability features to reduce its draw on the grid.

The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre design was chosen following an international architecture competition and is part of a wider development push to transform Jinghe New City in China's Shaanxi province into a thriving technology and science hub.

The building will be defined by its flowing form and curving white exterior, which will be broken up by significant greenery, as well as a running track and several relaxation areas. It will also offer excellent access to surrounding areas and a planned metro station.

"With gently sloping ramps providing a gateway to the district's network of elevated public walkways, the center weaves through the city to link its commercial and residential districts with the parks and river to the south, while also bringing the city's residents into the heart of the building and providing direct access to the planned metro station," said ZHA. "Organized as a series of flowing volumes, layers and surfaces interconnecting with courtyards and landscapes, the design defines a sequence of interior and exterior cultural and recreational spaces for its community."

The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people
The Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people

The interior of the building will include a performing arts theater that hosts up to 450 people and can be adapted for different events. Additionally, it will house a multi-function hall, exhibition spaces, studios, a multimedia library, and galleries, plus a restaurant and some retail space. What we can see of its interior design hints that ZHA's typically futuristic and minimalist design flair will feature throughout.

The building is carefully designed to optimize natural ventilation and maximize daylight inside. Solar panels will provide on-site power and rainwater collection systems will be installed. Locally sourced and recycled materials will be used during construction too.

We've no word yet when the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre is expected to be completed.

Source: ZHA

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionArtZaha HadidChina
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!