Saudi Arabia sows seeds for massive desert stadium

The incredible rate of construction in Saudi Arabia shows no sign of slowing with yet another ambitious project announced. This time it's a massive sports stadium, which will be one of the world's largest once complete, and is designed to resemble a seed germinating in the desert.

Unveiled by Populous, the King Salman Stadium and Masterplan will be located in Saudi capital Riyadh, next to a very large park area that's currently under construction (hence all the greenery in the renders). The stadium will take the form of a large circular building made up of segmented sections, with green walls and green roof spaces, including walking paths on the roof.

We've no word yet on its expected dimensions, however its seating capacity of over 92,000 marks it out as the largest stadium in Saudi Arabia and among the largest in the world. Alongside the main seating, it will include a royal box, hospitality skyboxes and lounges, plus 2,200 VIP seats and 300 so-called "VVIP" seats.

The venue will feature internal screens, gardens and climbing walls, plus an aquatics center with an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a smaller athletics stadium. There will also be a running track that weaves through the nearby park mentioned.

"Inspiration for the design is drawn from Saudi Arabia's mesmerizing natural landscape, with the symbolic concept of each venue within the masterplan representing a seed that germinates, cracks the earth and emerges as a dynamic yet seemingly natural intervention," explains Populous. "The planting of these 'seeds' symbolizes Saudi Arabia's commitment to nurturing and growing sports participation across the country, from the grassroots to the elite level."

The King Salman Stadium and Masterplan is scheduled for completion in late 2029 and will serve as the primary headquarters for the national soccer team. The project joins a glut of stadiums being constructed in Saudi Arabia at the moment, including the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium and Qiddiya City Esports Arena – both also from Populous. Elsewhere in the country the ridiculously ambitious Line is being built, as is the Mukaab.

Source: Populous