KPF plans energy-efficient skyscraper for Boston's waterfront

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) has unveiled a new mixed-use skyscraper planned for Boston, Massachusetts. Named The Pinnacle, energy efficiency will be incorporated into the design and the building will mitigate shadow and glare for those nearby.

The Pinnacle is planned for Boston's Central Wharf on the city's waterfront and will replace a seven-story parking garage on the site. It will reach a maximum height of 600 ft (182 m) and include retail spaces on the lower floors, as well as office space and apartments further up. Outdoor terraces will provide views of Boston Harbor and the city itself.

The Pinnacle's glazing will be treated with a non-reflective coating to minimize glare to those nearby KPF/Tomorrow

The tower's curved form is carefully calculated to minimize shadow for those on the ground and its glazed facade will also be treated with a non-reflective coating to minimize glare.

The project is slated to receive LEED Gold (a green building standard ) rating. It's early days yet and details are subject to change, but sustainable additions mentioned as possibilities include solar panels, rainwater recycling and greywater recycling, in addition to efficient ventilation systems, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and a focus on maximizing natural light inside. The project will also include landscaping to make life easier for pedestrians.

"At KPF, we are committed to creating resilient architecture that mitigates its lifecycle impact on environmental resources, and that protects and enhances the well-being of surrounding communities," says Carlos Cerezo Davila, KPF Environmental Design Director. "The Pinnacle at Central Wharf exemplifies these efforts through its holistic approach to energy use and emissions reduction, its façade design, and its significant contributions to a more resilient, active and accessible Boston Harbor waterfront."

The Pinnacle is slated to receive LEED Gold (a green building standard) due to its energy-efficient design KPF/WAX Architectural Visualizations

We've no word on when the project is due to be completed but developer Chiofaro Company has submitted the plans to Boston authorities. According to the Boston Herald , its budget is US$1.2 billion.