© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Lush vertical village will let residents live high among the trees

By Adam Williams
November 24, 2023
Lush vertical village will let residents live high among the trees
La Serre's steel-grid facade will create balconies and terrace areas for all residents
La Serre's steel-grid facade will create balconies and terrace areas for all residents
View 7 Images
La Serre will consist of 18 floors and will include 190 apartments
1/7
La Serre will consist of 18 floors and will include 190 apartments
La Serre will include a total of 390 trees, 338 of which will be installed on the facade, with the rest surrounding the building
2/7
La Serre will include a total of 390 trees, 338 of which will be installed on the facade, with the rest surrounding the building
La Serre's steel-grid facade will create balconies and terrace areas for all residents
3/7
La Serre's steel-grid facade will create balconies and terrace areas for all residents
La Serre's ground floor will feature retail space
4/7
La Serre's ground floor will feature retail space
La Serre is conceived as a vertical village and will include multiple places for residents to mix
5/7
La Serre is conceived as a vertical village and will include multiple places for residents to mix
La Serre will be topped by a large rooftop terrace area
6/7
La Serre will be topped by a large rooftop terrace area
La Serre is currently under construction and the first tree has been ceremonially planted
7/7
La Serre is currently under construction and the first tree has been ceremonially planted
View gallery - 7 images

Work has started on a new high-rise near Paris, France, designed by influential Dutch firm MVRDV. Named La Serre, the building will be defined by a steel grid facade that will host hundreds of trees and plants, allowing every resident to enjoy their own private greenery filled balcony or terrace area.

La Serre (which translates as The Greenhouse) is being created in collaboration with landscape architect Alice Tricon and developer OGIC, and will consist of 18 floors. There will be 190 apartments, 30% of which will be designated social housing, plus there will be some retail spaces on the ground floor.

The idea behind its overall design is to create a landscaped "vertical village," with multiple shared areas for residents to meet and socialize alongside the private balcony and terrace spaces mentioned.

The high-rise will host a considerable 3,000 square meters (roughly 32,000 sq ft) of outdoor space. A total of 390 trees will be planted, 338 of which will be on the building's exterior, with the rest surrounding the building. The facade will also contain 150 different plant species which have been carefully selected considering their height on the building and exposure to sun and wind. Additionally, MVRDV has collaborated with ecologists to install nesting boxes for local species of birds and bats. The building will also make use of recovered wastewater, presumably for irrigation, but this hasn't been specified yet.

La Serre will consist of 18 floors and will include 190 apartments
La Serre will consist of 18 floors and will include 190 apartments

"La Serre's vibrant open facade not only enhances the biodiversity of Issy but also creates connections among residents and with the city, fostering social sustainability," said MVRDV. "Over 25% of the building's inhabited area is dedicated to terraces and balconies, providing an average of 15 sq m [161 sq ft] of outdoor space per resident.

"Greenery, whether located in the communal areas or on private balconies, will be tended to by a dedicated gardener to ensure good maintenance. Stairs and footbridges connect all shared spaces, from the main hall on the ground floor to the urban window at the heart of the structure and the communal rooftop garden offering residents panoramic views of the city."

La Serre's first tree has been ceremonially planted during a ground breaking ceremony and it's expected to be completed in 2026. The project caps off a remarkably busy few weeks for MVRDV, which has also taken the wraps off its completed Pyramid of Tirana and Tiffany & Co. store, while showcasing an upcoming collaboration with Diamond Schmitt and an airport too.

Source: MVRDV

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureResidential towersBuilding and Constructionsustainable designMVRDV
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!