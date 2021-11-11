Extraordinary high-rise fills cracked facade with greenery

Following the completion of its first US residential project in Los Angeles last year, MAD Architects has unveiled plans for another in Denver that's also infused with nature. Named One River North, the stunning high-rise will be defined by its unusual facade, which looks like it has been torn open by an earthquake or some other cataclysmic event and has greenery growing through the cracks.

The building – which is being co-developed by the Max Collaborative, Uplands Real Estate Partners, and Wynne Yasmer Real Estate – gets its name from its location in Denver's River North neighborhood and will reach a height of 216 ft (65 m).

It will consist of 16 floors, most of which will be taken up by 187 rental units ranging from one to three bedrooms and 625 sq ft (58 sq m) to 2,500 sq ft (232 sq m), though unfortunately there are no images of the interior available at this early stage.

Elsewhere, there will be retail space on the ground floor, as well as 13,352 sq ft (1,240 sq m) of open-air areas, water features, and a landscaped "trail-like" walkway that's spread across four floors. The high-rise will be topped by a rooftop area with a pool, spa, deck and garden that offer views of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Other amenities open to residents include a fitness center and yoga studio, plus a work area, lounge, and even a pet spa.

"The structure's most striking feature, a 10-story landscaped rift that defines its exterior, is inspired by Colorado's diverse biomes and recalls the experience of ascending from the foothills to the trail and canyon, to reaching the alpine plateau," says the Max Collaborative. "This unparalleled experience increases resident views and blends nature into the urban landscape."

One River North is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Source: MAD