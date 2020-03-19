Striking energy-efficient facade to wrap Morphosis-designed office

Morphosis offers an interesting take on an office building with its recently-unveiled Store Support Centre for sportswear brand Lululemon. Assuming it’s realized as planned, the Vancouver project will feature significant greenery and will be defined by its eye-catching energy-efficient facade.

The Store Support Centre, which is being created in collaboration with Clive Wilkinson Architects, Francl Architecture, and PFS Studio, will rise to 13 floors. While it’s early days yet and details are still slim, its facade will feature what Morphosis calls a “high-performance brise-soleil system.” This is designed to limit solar heat gain (so it shouldn't get hot inside when the sun’s out), while maximizing natural light inside and ensuring views of the surrounding area. The project brings to mind Morphosis’ previously-completed Kolon One & Only Tower.

The interior of the building will be arranged around a large central atrium and green spaces and landscaped terraces will also be available to staff.

The Store Support Centre will include a public plaza, retail space, and artwork on the ground floor

Morphosis

“The design aims to promote health and wellness, by including ample access to daylight, green spaces, and landscaped terraces that strengthen connections to the exterior,” says Morphosis in a press release. “Internally, the office floors are organized around a full-height central atrium that delivers light deep into the center of the building. The atrium serves as the social and cultural heart of the building, with stairs that wrap around the atrium to connect each level, and a central gathering space for employees. At the street level, the ground floor of the building is activated by a public plaza, retail space, and art along Great Northern Way to further enhance connections to the surrounding neighborhood.”

The Store Support Centre will serve as Lululemon’s main office, replacing its existing HQ and consolidating three other offices. We’ve no official word yet on when the project is due to begin construction, nor when it’s expected to be completed, though according to local newspaper Vancouver Courier, it’s awaiting planning permission and, assuming all goes well, could be finished by 2023.

Sources: Morphosis, Clive Wilkinson Architects