Incredibly slim Dubai skyscraper will be just one apartment wide

Work is currently underway on an extremely slim new skyscraper in Dubai. Despite its supertall height of 380 m (1,246 ft), the tower will be just one apartment wide – or 22.5 m (73 ft).

Not to be confused with the New Muraaba, the Muraba Veil is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning RCR Arquitectes. It also involves engineering firms WSP and Arup, with Muraba developing.

Inspired by traditional Arabian housing, it will be located on a prime spot in Dubai and wrapped in a porous stainless steel Mashrabiya-style mesh, or "veil," intended to take the sting out of the harsh Dubai sun. Its interior will consist of 73 floors and from the renders we can see it will be a lot longer than wide, allowing it to fit 131 luxury residences.

The apartments themselves will range from two to five bedrooms, with prices starting from AED18,000,000 (US$4.9 million). Each spans the full width of the tower, providing unobstructed views of the Dubai skyline and indoor-outdoor living. As you'd expect, for that sort of money there will be lots of amenities, including a restaurant, art gallery, cinema, an amphitheater, and even a subterranean spa.

"Muraba Veil is our response to the unique landscape and culture of Dubai," says Rafael Aranda, Founder at RCR Arquitectes. "Our goal was to design a building that feels connected to its surroundings while pushing the boundaries of what a skyscraper can be. The Veil stands as an emblem of a new architectural approach – one that reflects both heritage and modernity."

The Muraba Veil is the latest of several ultra-slender skyscrapers that are either already completed or at the planning stage, including 11 West 57th Street, and the Pencil Tower Hotel. We've no word on the expected date of completion for the Veil at this time.

Sources: RCR Arquitectes, Muraba