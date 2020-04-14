MVRDV's mirrored art depot is topped by a public garden

Work is nearing completion on a new art depot by MVRDV that offers visitors insight into the world of art preservation and restoration. Named Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the project features an eye-catching mirrored facade and is topped by a public garden.

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen looks a bit like an oversized mixing bowl and reaches a height of 34 m (111 ft) in Rotterdam. The project was first unveiled back in 2015 and will host an open day in September 2020, after which the artworks will be carefully moved in. It's due to open its doors to the public a year later in September 2021.

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen's rooftop park will be open to the public Winy Maas

The rooftop garden area, which will also include a restaurant, is currently being planted with a total of 75 birch trees using a crane to get them up there. Once the project is completed, visitors will be able to take an express elevator to the top and enjoy the views of the city, free of charge.

Inside the depot proper, visitors will be able to tour the 14,000-sq-m (150,694-sq-ft) center and see experts busily restoring works of art, view exhibitions, take part in educational programs, and catch a glimpse at the 151,000 artworks that are being safely stored.

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen's trees are being lifted up to the rooftop garden by crane Fred Ernst

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen also involves BAM Bouw en Techniek and MTD landschapsarchitecten. MVRDV has been very busy lately and, as well as unveiling its planned Shenzhen Terraces , the influential firm recently completed the superb Tianan Spring project.