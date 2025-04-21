Greek architects embed modern masterpiece into the earth

Tucked into the dramatic contours of the Greek islands, a striking new architectural statement is being built by Greek design studio Mykonos Architects. Dubbed N’arrow House, the residential project is a wedge-shaped subterranean home constructed into a hillside in Crete. The ambitious project is designed to blend seamlessly with the rugged terrain, while challenging conventions of traditional Mediterranean architecture.

Currently under construction and slated for completion between 2025 and 2027, the project is a collaboration between architects Aude Mazelin, Nikolas Alysandratos, and Xara Karatzali. It showcases an interplay of minimalist rigor and environmental sensitivity, where concrete meets stone and geometry meets geology.

N’arrow House earns its name from its defining silhouette: a long, tapering form that narrows to a sharp point, reminiscent of an arrow embedded in the earth. This deliberate directional shape gives the residence a dynamic quality, while guiding the eye across the horizon and through the house itself. Partially embedded into the hillside, the dwelling takes inspiration from ancient cave homes common throughout Greece. But unlike their organic curves, N’arrow House embraces a modern aesthetic. The result is a home that feels both cutting-edge and raw.

N’arrow House is a wedge-shaped subterranean home that is being built into a hillside in Crete Mykonos Architects

The residence is constructed with exposed concrete, steel frames, and extra-large floor-to-ceiling glass panels. While the materials stand in striking contrast to the natural surroundings, they’re featured in a way that feels respectful of the terrain rather than intrusive. The subterranean placement provides a sustainable solution to Crete’s hot Mediterranean climate. Being partially underground allows the home to maintain a stable interior temperature without heavy reliance on artificial cooling.

Inside, the floor plan mirrors the building’s linear form, creating a sense of flow through each space. Though interior details remain under wraps, the design team promises a restrained yet warm approach that's likely to incorporate custom lighting, tactile materials, and clean-lined furnishings that echo the structure’s sharp geometry.

Perhaps the project’s most eye-catching feature is its dramatic infinity pool, which projects from the pointed end of the house like the tip of a spear. Suspended at the edge of the landscape, the pool offers sweeping, uninterrupted views of the surrounding valley and sea.

N'arrow House is expected to become a landmark model for how bold design can coexist with ancient landscapes Mykonos Architects

While the project has been lauded for its aesthetic ambition and sensitivity to the landscape, it also raises some questions, particularly around its environmental impact. The extensive use of concrete, for instance, brings with it concerns about embodied carbon.

Balancing luxury with sustainability remains an ongoing challenge for even the most thoughtful projects. However, the home’s integration into the earth, passive cooling benefits, and minimal above-ground footprint mitigate some of these concerns. The design also supports a broader shift toward architecture that respects existing terrain, rather than flattening or overpowering it.

For Mykonos Architects, whose work spans architecture, interiors, and lighting, the project stands as both a technical and artistic achievement. Once completed, the house is expected to become a landmark model for how bold design can coexist with ancient landscapes.

Source: Mykonos Architects