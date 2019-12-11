© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

World's first 3D-printed neighborhood unveiled in Mexico

By Adam Williams
December 11, 2019
World's first 3D-printed neigh...
The project, which was created in partnership with Icon and Échale, is located in Tabasco, southeastern Mexico
The project, which was created in partnership with Icon and Échale, is located in Tabasco, southeastern Mexico
View 13 Images
So far, two of the planned 50 3D-printed homes have been completed
1/13
So far, two of the planned 50 3D-printed homes have been completed
The first two homes took 24 hours each to be 3D-printed
2/13
The first two homes took 24 hours each to be 3D-printed
The project, which was created in partnership with Icon and Échale, is located in Tabasco, southeastern Mexico
3/13
The project, which was created in partnership with Icon and Échale, is located in Tabasco, southeastern Mexico
The 3D-printed homes are being built for people living in extreme poverty
4/13
The 3D-printed homes are being built for people living in extreme poverty
The construction process was similar to other 3D-printed projects we've reported on and involved the Vulcan II printer
5/13
The construction process was similar to other 3D-printed projects we've reported on and involved the Vulcan II printer
The families who will live in the 3D-printed homes were asked for feedback on what kind of homes they'd like to live in
6/13
The families who will live in the 3D-printed homes were asked for feedback on what kind of homes they'd like to live in
The interiors of the 3D-printed homes measure 500 sq ft (46.5 sq m) each
7/13
The interiors of the 3D-printed homes measure 500 sq ft (46.5 sq m) each
"We are living a historic moment, having the first community of 3D-printed homes being built," says Gretel Uribe, Development Director, Échale
8/13
"We are living a historic moment, having the first community of 3D-printed homes being built," says Gretel Uribe, Development Director, Échale
The 3D-printed homes include water and electrical hookups
9/13
The 3D-printed homes include water and electrical hookups
The 3D-printed homes include two bedrooms each
10/13
The 3D-printed homes include two bedrooms each
The 3D-printed homes have a covered porch area
11/13
The 3D-printed homes have a covered porch area
The construction process involved the Vulcan II printer extruding cement out of a nozzle, layer after layer, until the basic shell of the home was completed. Builders then came in and finished off the homes with a roof, windows and doors
12/13
The construction process involved the Vulcan II printer extruding cement out of a nozzle, layer after layer, until the basic shell of the home was completed. Builders then came in and finished off the homes with a roof, windows and doors
The team aims to produce 50 homes for families in extreme poverty who are living in often dangerous and rickety makeshift shelters
13/13
The team aims to produce 50 homes for families in extreme poverty who are living in often dangerous and rickety makeshift shelters

We've followed New Story's efforts to create affordable 3D-printed homes for a while, including its first prototype model and ambitious plan to build a community in Latin America. That plan has now been put into action and the non-profit has revealed what it calls the world's first 3D-printed community, which is currently under construction in rural Mexico.

The project, which was created in partnership with Icon and Échale, is located in Tabasco, southeastern Mexico. The team aims to produce 50 homes for families in the area who are living in extreme poverty, often in dangerous and rickety makeshift shelters. So far, two homes have been completed and the families chosen will receive them at a zero interest, zero profit mortgage costing around 400 Mexican Pesos (about US$20 per month), which will run for seven years.

The construction process was similar to other 3D-printed projects we've reported on and involved the Vulcan II printer
The construction process was similar to other 3D-printed projects we've reported on and involved the Vulcan II printer

The construction process for the homes was essentially the same as other 3D-printed projects we've reported on and involved the Vulcan II printer extruding cement out of a nozzle, layer by layer, until the basic structures of the homes were completed. This process took about 24 hours per house. Human builders then came in and finished them off by adding roofs, windows, and doors. However, the project wasn't without challenges.

"The 3D printer for homes, called the Vulcan II, is designed to work under the constraints that are common in rural locations, but the journey has not been easy," says New Story. "Power can be unpredictable and local rainfall has often flooded access roads to the construction site. This printer, designed to tackle housing shortages for vulnerable populations, is the first of its kind."

The families who will live in the 3D-printed homes were asked for feedback on what kind of homes they'd like to live in
The families who will live in the 3D-printed homes were asked for feedback on what kind of homes they'd like to live in

The finished homes measure 500 sq ft (46.5 sq m) and look comfortable and well made. The interior is laid-out on one floor and divided into two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. There's also a small porch area for dining outside.

They come with electrical and water hookups and, according to New Story, have been engineered above the standard safety requirements to ensure they will withstand both the local seismic conditions, and the test of time.

"We are living a historic moment, having the first community of 3D-printed homes being built," says Gretel Uribe, Development Director, Échale. "But more than the technological accomplishment that this represents, which feels like science fiction meeting reality, I would like to point out that this technology is being developed and used to bring adequate housing to the most vulnerable families. I think this project is a lesson that if we come together to work, join talents and resources, and lead them to solve real problems, the dream of sustainability and social fairness is achievable."

New Story declined to share the actual construction cost of the homes at this time but is aiming to increase efficiency and lower cost as the project progresses. The non-profit also expects that the remaining 48 homes will be filled with families by next year.

Source: New Story

Tags

Architecture3D PrintingBuilding and ConstructionMexico
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More