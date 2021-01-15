High Line expansion will take more feet off busy New York streets

New York City's popular High Line elevated park is slated to be expanded following an announcement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The proposal aims to improve safe pedestrian access in the area and its first phase will reportedly cost an estimated US$60 million.

For those unfamiliar with the project, the High Line is a former freight railway track that has, over the course of more than a decade, been transformed into an elevated park in Manhattan by Field Operations, with Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Piet Oudolf. In the years since it opened to much acclaim, it has often been imitated by other cities but arguably never bettered.

Assuming all goes to plan, the first phase of the project will consist of an L-shaped greenery filled walkway section connecting the existing High Line walkway with a public plaza joining Pennsylvania Station's Moynihan Train Hall.

The second phase, meanwhile, will link to Hudson River Park, which is home to Heatherwick Studio's upcoming Little Island. It will also improve access to Hudson Yards, home of Heatherwick's Vessel, and the 30 Hudson Yards skyscraper.

The new High Line extension will reportedly measure 1,200 ft (365 m) in length Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

"Strategically extending the High Line in these locations not only creates new public space but also addresses community concerns about pedestrian access between Penn Station and Hudson Yards and surrounding areas," explains the press release. "Midtown West continues its transformation into a burgeoning commercial and residential neighborhood in Manhattan. The High Line is New York's most popular elevated park, and its extension will offer safe passage for commuters, residents, and tourists navigating this booming area."

We've no word yet on when work is slated to begin, nor its date of completion, though the New York Times says the first phase will have an estimated budget of US$60 million and total length of 1,200 ft (365 m). It's being developed by Brookfield Property Group, in partnership with Empire State Development, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and non-profit group Friends of the High Line.

Source: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo