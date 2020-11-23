© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Ambitious reef and underwater park to feature staircase for snorkelers

By Adam Williams
November 23, 2020
Ambitious reef and underwater ...
The first phase of ReefLine is expected to be completed in December, 2021
The first phase of ReefLine is expected to be completed in December, 2021
View 4 Images
ReefLine is being led by OMA's Shohei Shigematsu and created in collaboration with Ximena Caminos, Coral Morphologic and University of Miami Researchers
1/4
ReefLine is being led by OMA's Shohei Shigematsu and created in collaboration with Ximena Caminos, Coral Morphologic and University of Miami Researchers
ReefLine will be a very large project measuring a considerable 7 miles (11.2 km) in length
2/4
ReefLine will be a very large project measuring a considerable 7 miles (11.2 km) in length
The first phase of ReefLine is expected to be completed in December, 2021
3/4
The first phase of ReefLine is expected to be completed in December, 2021
ReefLine's staircase sculpture will be open to the public – as long as they are able to snorkel down there
4/4
ReefLine's staircase sculpture will be open to the public – as long as they are able to snorkel down there
View gallery - 4 images

Miami underwater diving enthusiasts – not to mention the local marine life – will soon have an unusual new attraction to explore, courtesy of OMA. Named ReefLine, it's conceived as an artificial reef and snorkeling destination with a range of artworks, and will reach a total length of 7 miles (11.2 km).

ReefLine will be located off the coast of Miami Beach and is led by OMA's Shohei Shigematsu, in collaboration with Ximena Caminos, the BlueLab Preservation Society, Coral Morphologic, the City of Miami Beach and researchers from the University of Miami. Marine biologists and costal engineers will also be involved.

It will feature concrete modular units that will be stacked, following the topography of the sea bed, to serve as an artificial reef to host marine life. This will be joined by a series of art installations reachable by snorkelers and scuba divers, including one by Shigematsu that resembles a staircase and brings to mind Heatherwick Studio's Vessel.

"OMA/Shigematsu's sculpture explores the nature of weightlessness underwater," explains a press release by the Dutch firm, which also completed the strange bulging Galleria in Gwanggyo earlier this year. "The stair, a rudimentary architecture element suggestive of directionality and movement, is taken out of its usual context and transformed into an underwater folly.

"Like the circular formation of the atoll, a series of sinuous spiral stairs create a three-dimensional structure reminiscent of marine life. The organic form provides layered zones for coral reef growth and interstitial spaces for exploration. The stairs rotate around a central forum for underwater gathering and activities."

ReefLine's staircase sculpture will be open to the public – as long as they are able to snorkel down there
ReefLine's staircase sculpture will be open to the public – as long as they are able to snorkel down there

ReefLine will be constructed in phases, with the first phase slated for completion in December 2021.

It will feature the staircase-like artwork and another work by Argentine conceptual artist Leandro Erlich depicting an underwater traffic jam titled Concrete Coral that will consist of concrete sculptures of cars and trucks as a symbol of the emissions that contribute to climate change (the idea is based on a similar sand-sculpted work he made in 2019). Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto and Argentinian artist Agustina Woodgate have also been tapped for subsequent artworks.

We've reached out to the firm for more information on its construction methods as the project will undoubtedly cause significant disruption to the existing marine life. We'll keep you posted.

Source: OMA

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ArchitectureOMABuilding and ConstructionMarineCoralMiamiArt
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More