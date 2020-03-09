Amenities-packed skyscraper offers luxurious living in the Big Apple

With so many skyscrapers in New York City – some locals might even say too many – how can a new residential tower possibly stand out? Extell Development Company aims to do so with One Manhattan Square by packing it with 100,000 sq ft (roughly 9,300 sq m) of luxury amenities for residents to enjoy.

One Manhattan Square is located on Manhattan's East River waterfront and its exterior, designed by Adamson Associates, features a podium and entrances finished in Muntz metal (a mixture of copper and zinc), with shimmering chevrons breaking up its glazed facade.

The building reaches a total height of 258 m (846 ft), which is a little over half the height of the Central Park Tower , and contains 72 floors and a total of 815 homes.

One Manhattan Square's three pools include a large saltwater swimming pool Extell Development Group/Evan Joseph Images

The amenities on offer for residents are extensive and take up four floors, including a multi-level fitness center with three swimming pools and exercise equipment, a bowling alley, a full-size basketball court, golf simulators, a squash court, yoga studio, and cinema. Its spa is arranged around an indoor relaxation garden, and a children's playroom and teen arcade are available too. Additionally, there's a bar, wine room, and a cigar smoking room.

The landscaping is also significant and includes a playground, relaxation and socializing areas, a herb garden, stargazing observatory, fire pits, tea room, and even an adult treehouse .

One Manhattan Square's spa is organized around a relaxation garden Extell Development Group/Evan Joseph Images

If being able to spend your days hanging out in a treehouse and enjoying spa treatments sounds like your kind of thing, One Manhattan Square's apartments are up for sale . Naturally, all those amenities don't come cheap, and a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment measuring 64.7 sq m (roughly 700 sq ft) is listed at US$1,425,000. A three bedroom, three bathroom residence starts at $3,849,000 and comes with 138.1 sq m (1,487 sq ft) of floorspace.

The apartments themselves are designed by Meyer Davis Studio and boast the kind of high-end hardwood and stone finishes you'd expect for that kind of money. The three bedroom unit for example boasts Miele appliances, a master bathroom with radiant underfloor heating, and a master bedroom with walk-in closet.