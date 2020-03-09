© 2020 New Atlas
Amenities-packed skyscraper offers luxurious living in the Big Apple

By Adam Williams
March 09, 2020
Amenities-packed skyscraper of...
One Manhattan Square rises to a height of 258 m (846 ft) on Manhattan's East River waterfront
One Manhattan Square's extensive amenities include a billiards room
One Manhattan Square's amenities include a bowling alley
A basement lounge area is available to One Manhattan Square's residents
One Manhattan Square features a smaller cigar lounge
A look at One Manhattan Square's cinema
One Manhattan Square's three pools include a cold plunge pool
A culinary lounge is available to One Manhattan Square's residents
A look at One Manhattan Square's demonstration kitchen area
One Manhattan Square's gym offers a workout with a view
One Manhattan Square's amenities include a full-size basketball court
One Manhattan Square rises to a height of 258 m (846 ft) on Manhattan's East River waterfront
One Manhattan Square's three pools include a large saltwater swimming pool
One Manhattan Square's spa is organized around a relaxation garden
One Manhattan Square features an arcade and lounge area for teenagers
One Manhattan Square's wine tasting and storage room
With so many skyscrapers in New York City – some locals might even say too many – how can a new residential tower possibly stand out? Extell Development Company aims to do so with One Manhattan Square by packing it with 100,000 sq ft (roughly 9,300 sq m) of luxury amenities for residents to enjoy.

One Manhattan Square is located on Manhattan's East River waterfront and its exterior, designed by Adamson Associates, features a podium and entrances finished in Muntz metal (a mixture of copper and zinc), with shimmering chevrons breaking up its glazed facade.

The building reaches a total height of 258 m (846 ft), which is a little over half the height of the Central Park Tower, and contains 72 floors and a total of 815 homes.

The amenities on offer for residents are extensive and take up four floors, including a multi-level fitness center with three swimming pools and exercise equipment, a bowling alley, a full-size basketball court, golf simulators, a squash court, yoga studio, and cinema. Its spa is arranged around an indoor relaxation garden, and a children's playroom and teen arcade are available too. Additionally, there's a bar, wine room, and a cigar smoking room.

The landscaping is also significant and includes a playground, relaxation and socializing areas, a herb garden, stargazing observatory, fire pits, tea room, and even an adult treehouse.

If being able to spend your days hanging out in a treehouse and enjoying spa treatments sounds like your kind of thing, One Manhattan Square's apartments are up for sale. Naturally, all those amenities don't come cheap, and a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment measuring 64.7 sq m (roughly 700 sq ft) is listed at US$1,425,000. A three bedroom, three bathroom residence starts at $3,849,000 and comes with 138.1 sq m (1,487 sq ft) of floorspace.

The apartments themselves are designed by Meyer Davis Studio and boast the kind of high-end hardwood and stone finishes you'd expect for that kind of money. The three bedroom unit for example boasts Miele appliances, a master bathroom with radiant underfloor heating, and a master bedroom with walk-in closet.

Source: Extell

