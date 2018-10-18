You'll note that Central Park Tower is being hailed as the world's tallest residential tower, which is true. However, to be clear, it's nowhere near the height of the mixed-use Burj Khalifa, which is 2,723 ft (829.8 m)-tall, and was designed by Adrian Smith while he was at SOM. Nor does it match SOM's 1,776 ft (541 m)-high mixed-use One World Trade Center, also in NYC, which is the USA's tallest tower. Still, this is certainly a big project and in the world's tallest rankings, it'll be around 12th.