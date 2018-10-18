World's tallest residential tower commands sky-high pricesView gallery - 3 images
Central Park Tower, by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, is a new supertall skyscraper currently under construction in Manhattan, New York City. Once complete, it'll be the tallest residential building in the world and rise to a height of 1,550 feet (472 m), hosting amazing luxury apartments that cost over US$100 million.
You'll note that Central Park Tower is being hailed as the world's tallest residential tower, which is true. However, to be clear, it's nowhere near the height of the mixed-use Burj Khalifa, which is 2,723 ft (829.8 m)-tall, and was designed by Adrian Smith while he was at SOM. Nor does it match SOM's 1,776 ft (541 m)-high mixed-use One World Trade Center, also in NYC, which is the USA's tallest tower. Still, this is certainly a big project and in the world's tallest rankings, it'll be around 12th.
"Over a decade of planning and collaboration with the world's most talented architects, engineers and designers has resulted in Manhattan's newest iconic structure," says Gary Barnett of Extell Development Company. "Central Park Tower introduces a level of design, quality and service that hasn't been seen before. This building will stand out in New York City history as the singular residential offering that redefined luxury living."
The eye-catching glass and steel building is enlivened by a cantilevering section projecting toward the east from a height of 300 ft (91 m), to ensure choice Central Park views for north-facing residences.
The interiors are handled by high-end architecture and design firm Rottet Studio and include 179 residences ranging in size from two to eight bedrooms and 1,435 sq ft (133 sq m) to over 17,500 sq ft (1,625 sq m).
Elsewhere in the building will be an exclusive club spread over three floors that offers luxury amenities, including a residents' lounge with billiards, screening and function rooms, and an outdoor terrace at a height of around 1,000 ft (304 m). The base of the building will host a seven-story retail store.
Homes recently went on sale and two bedroom residences start at $6.5 million, while a six bedroom residence starts at a cool $100 million. We've no word on the expected date of completion but the project is well underway.
Sources: Central Park Tower, AS+GG
