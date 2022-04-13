© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Self-contained ootbox portable office is made from a shipping container

By Ben Coxworth
April 13, 2022
Self-contained ootbox portable...
The ootbox could be set up in a driveway or backyard, and used as a home office
The ootbox could be set up in a driveway or backyard, and used as a home office
View 5 Images
The ootbox measures 10 feet long by 8.5 ft high by 8 ft wide (3 by 2.6 by 2.4 m), and tips the scales at about 4,000 lb (1,814 kg)
1/5
The ootbox measures 10 feet long by 8.5 ft high by 8 ft wide (3 by 2.6 by 2.4 m), and tips the scales at about 4,000 lb (1,814 kg)
The ootbox incorporates its own electrical system, which includes a full HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) setup
2/5
The ootbox incorporates its own electrical system, which includes a full HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) setup
The ootbox could be set up in a driveway or backyard, and used as a home office
3/5
The ootbox could be set up in a driveway or backyard, and used as a home office
The ootbox's HVAC system can reportedly keep occupants comfortable while outdoor temperatures range from 0 to 100 ºF (-17 to 38 ºC)
4/5
The ootbox's HVAC system can reportedly keep occupants comfortable while outdoor temperatures range from 0 to 100 ºF (-17 to 38 ºC)
The ootbox's interior sports a finished/insulated plywood ceiling and walls, carpeted flooring, motion-activated lighting, and a smart thermostat
5/5
The ootbox's interior sports a finished/insulated plywood ceiling and walls, carpeted flooring, motion-activated lighting, and a smart thermostat
View gallery - 5 images

There are some situations in which extra office space is temporarily required, but a full-scale move into a larger building would be overkill. That's where the ootbox comes in, as it's a rentable portable office made out of an upcycled shipping container.

The product was first conceived of back in 2016, when home-based American entrepreneur Robbie Friedman found that he needed a private – but nearby – place to conduct business.

He proceeded to build an "Escape Pod" in his backyard, and realized that other people might periodically require something similar. In order to take the concept further, he teamed up with friend and business development specialist Allison Zofan. The ootbox, which officially launched in 2020, is the result.

The ootbox's HVAC system can reportedly keep occupants comfortable while outdoor temperatures range from 0 to 100 ºF (-17 to 38 ºC)
The ootbox's HVAC system can reportedly keep occupants comfortable while outdoor temperatures range from 0 to 100 ºF (-17 to 38 ºC)

It measures 10 feet long by 8.5 ft high by 8 ft wide (3 by 2.6 by 2.4 m), and tips the scales at about 4,000 lb (1,814 kg). The exterior features a fiberglass outward-opening door with a smart lock, large windows, and signage panels. Its interior sports a finished/insulated plywood ceiling and walls, carpeted flooring, motion-activated lighting, and a smart thermostat.

Each unit also incorporates its own electrical system, which includes a full HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) setup – it should be noted that the HVAC compressor takes up 2 ft (61 cm) of interior space. The whole ootbox is delivered by truck, set down wherever it's needed, then simply plugged into a nearby 20-amp electrical outlet.

Friedman and Zofan are offering several versions of the ootbox, tailored toward specific usage scenarios such as corporate, healthcare, real estate development, and retail. Rental rates start at US$1,000 a month, with a four-month minimum.

Source: ootbox

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Architectureshipping containersUpcyclingmobile-officePortable
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!