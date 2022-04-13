Self-contained ootbox portable office is made from a shipping container

There are some situations in which extra office space is temporarily required, but a full-scale move into a larger building would be overkill. That's where the ootbox comes in, as it's a rentable portable office made out of an upcycled shipping container.

The product was first conceived of back in 2016, when home-based American entrepreneur Robbie Friedman found that he needed a private – but nearby – place to conduct business.

He proceeded to build an "Escape Pod" in his backyard, and realized that other people might periodically require something similar. In order to take the concept further, he teamed up with friend and business development specialist Allison Zofan. The ootbox, which officially launched in 2020, is the result.

The ootbox's HVAC system can reportedly keep occupants comfortable while outdoor temperatures range from 0 to 100 ºF (-17 to 38 ºC) ootbox

It measures 10 feet long by 8.5 ft high by 8 ft wide (3 by 2.6 by 2.4 m), and tips the scales at about 4,000 lb (1,814 kg). The exterior features a fiberglass outward-opening door with a smart lock, large windows, and signage panels. Its interior sports a finished/insulated plywood ceiling and walls, carpeted flooring, motion-activated lighting, and a smart thermostat.

Each unit also incorporates its own electrical system, which includes a full HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) setup – it should be noted that the HVAC compressor takes up 2 ft (61 cm) of interior space. The whole ootbox is delivered by truck, set down wherever it's needed, then simply plugged into a nearby 20-amp electrical outlet.

Friedman and Zofan are offering several versions of the ootbox, tailored toward specific usage scenarios such as corporate, healthcare, real estate development, and retail. Rental rates start at US$1,000 a month, with a four-month minimum.

Source: ootbox

