Extraordinary glamping retreat imagines Utah desert as sci-fi outpost

Some 240 acres (97 hectares) of rugged desert landscape in Utah has been transformed into a luxury glamping retreat that wouldn't look too out of place in a sci-fi movie. Named OutpostX, the development features 10 remarkable getaways, including a rocky dwelling that looks like it was carved out of a boulder and a similarly striking glass domed model that's well-equipped for watching the night sky.

OutpostX was created by former movie set creator Travis Chambers. Its 10 different glamping units are divided into four different styles that all riff on an overriding sci-fi theme. The Fantasy Lux is made from convincing faux stone and takes the form of a cave house, with generous glazing, plus a neat-sounding bed which moves outside on some kind of sliding mechanism to facilitate stargazing. Another model, named Cave Villa, is similar but smaller and is conceived as a non-luxury version.

The Zen Lux, meanwhile, features a transparent dome that also provides superb views of the stars, plus a one-way mirrored bathroom to enable visitors to shower among the great outdoors while maintaining privacy. Finally, there's the Sky Lodge, designed by survivalist Matt Graham. Inspired by Bali treehouses, it features a king-sized bed suspended from the ceiling, plus a deck area. Each unit has air-conditioning.

The Zen Dome lets visitors sleep in a glazed dome, which should be a good fit for stargazers Chamber Stays

"Chamber Stays is the brainchild of Travis Chambers, who has a vast experience in the media and hospitality industries," explained the press release. "He had previously led a company called Chamber Media, where he routinely built and tore down film sets worth US$100k. This experience inspired him to create a lodging concept that is reminiscent of the most surreal movie backdrops but is also sturdy enough to withstand the test of time and provide a lasting experience to its guests. He is pioneering a design aesthetic he calls 'ancient future,' which combines ancient times with modern luxury and sci-fi, imagining a future world that has embraced nature at the core of its technology."

OutpostX will also feature some communal amenities like a spa, sauna, jacuzzi, bonfire, and pottery classes. To help people get around, five "sand cruiser" vehicles will be available.

Additionally, we've no word on any hard figures yet but according to the team, it runs fully off-the-grid courtesy of solar power. Future plans involve creating a water reservoir, planting a poplar forest, and building a transparent dome spa.

OutpostX is around 80% complete and now Chambers has launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds and interest. As of writing, the cheapest perk option available is one night in the Sky Lodge for $315 per night, with the other options rising in price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but plans call for it to open from August, though it won't be fully complete until sometime later.

Source: Chamber Stays