Pininfarina-designed development will provide luxury in Mexican jungle

Pininfarina is best known for its work in the automotive industry, though has also dabbled in bikes, yachts, and more. The prestigious design house now plans to use its considerable expertise to create a luxurious wellness retreat and residential community among the lush landscape of the Mexican jungle.

The project is named Aldea Uh May and, assuming it goes ahead as planned, will be located near the small community of Francisco Uh May, on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. It will take the form of a 20 hectare (49.4 acre) development.

Aldea Uh May will host a collection of 120 residences, as well as significant landscaping, shaded areas, and pathways. The layout will put pedestrians first and minimize the speed of any car traffic. There will also be 22,000 sq ft (roughly 2,000 sq m) of amenities, such as a river pool and a lap pool, a wellness center, and an alternative medicine spa. Elsewhere will be botanical and medical gardens, a lounge, and an amphitheater for events. The overall design embraces curving structures and undulating facades, with perforations for trees to grow through in places.

Aldea Uh May will take the form of a residential and wellness development in Mexico that's spread over 20 hectares (49.4 acres) Pininfarina

"Merging its mastery of design with the innovative use of technology, Pininfarina's artistic direction for Aldea Uh May's masterplan is styled around the patterns of organization found in nature, establishing a socially and environmentally conscious community where the experience of coexisting takes on a completely different meaning," said Pininfarina. "Repositioning the development through this lens, Pininfarina's reimagined design vernacular will carry through Aldea Uh May's entire organic structure – focusing on the restyled welcoming entrance experience, shared streets, landscape guidelines, as well as the amenities spaces, which will one day play host to arts and culture exhibitions poised to rival the world's most premier festivals."

Pininfarina has paid some attention to sustainability too. Though it's early days yet and details are slim, the firm says the design of the buildings and their placement will ensure that over 40% of the existing landscape on the site will remain undisturbed. Water usage will also be managed with a series of rainwater capture systems and greywater recycling systems.

We've no word yet on when the project is expected to begin construction, though a Pininfarina representative confirmed there are ongoing plans to realize it. It's also worth pointing out that this isn't actually Pininfarina first foray into architecture and the studio previously designed a skyscraper in Brazil.

Source: Pininfarina