KPF-designed office complex will "shimmer like sequins"

By Adam Williams
May 12, 2020
Construction recently began on a new three-building office campus in San Jose, California, that's designed by high-profile firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF). Named Platform 16, the project's overall form is said to shimmer in sunlight, and the development mitigates its energy use with some sustainable design, including solar panels.

Platform 16 is being developed by Boston Properties and will measure roughly 1.2 million sq ft (around 111,400 sq m) on a 5.4 acre (2.1 hectare) plot in Downtown San Jose, next to a mixed-use development planned by Google, and close to existing transport links.

The office complex will feature a bronze and white exterior with a stepped design that creates multiple terrace areas. The renders depict office workers using their laptops out on the terraces, which certainly seems like a more pleasant way to spend a workday than toiling away in an office cubicle.

"On Platform 16's main facade, three module orientations—center, left, and right—create a sense of depth and texture by breaking down the building's scale and shimmering like sequins in the sun's reflection," says KPF. "The project's low, horizontal mass recedes from the street as it steps up to create large terraces at every level. Providing significant outdoor space for tenants and unobstructed views of San Jose and the nearby Guadalupe River Park, these terraces are positioned and oriented to bring daylight deep within Platform 16's interiors."

Platform 16 will maximize natural light inside with its generous glazing and carefully situated terraces, while passive cooling systems and efficient lighting will also reduce energy use. Additionally, solar panels on the roof will provide 20 percent of the building's electricity. We expect more details on its sustainability as the project progresses.

The first phase of Platform 16 is slated for completion in 2023, though construction has been temporarily paused due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, so there may be a delay.

Source: KPF

