Thousands of solar panels to power Germany's first climate-neutral arena

Stadium specialist Populous has been commissioned to design a new multipurpose events arena in Munich. Described as Germany's first "climate-neutral" (i.e. net zero) arena by the firm, the building will host significant greenery on its eye-catching exterior and will get all required power from thousands of solar panels.

The MUCCC (Multifunctional Concert and Congress Center) will be constructed near Munich's airport, next to a technology and innovation center. The building will reach a height of roughly 34 m (111 ft) and take the form of a classic circular arena, albeit with a twist: its support structure will be on the exterior of the building, rather like Zaha Hadid's Morpheus Hotel. The design of this striking exoskeleton is meant to reference the Bavarian state flag's lozenge pattern.

The project is also being designed with sustainability in mind, making use of sustainably sourced and recyclable materials and meeting all of its energy needs on site.

"In a first for Germany, the new event arena will be climate-neutral thanks to lifecycle-based planning to reduce the carbon footprint during construction and climate-positive management of the operating phase," explained Populous. "Several thousand solar panels on the roof of the arena and around the site, coupled with the potential for geothermal energy and district heating, will ensure that the energy for operating the arena can be generated and supplied on site. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals provide the framework for the arena's sustainability and climate strategy, and it will be certified according to an internationally recognized sustainability system, so that achievement of the targets can be objectively evaluated and transparently measured."

The MUCCC will host up to 20,000 spectators for concerts and TV events, as well as conventions Populous

Inside, the arena's seating will be arranged in a horseshoe shape, and will host up to 20,000 spectators for concerts and TV events, as well as conventions. The building will also include extensive landscaping and a large number of trees specifically chosen for the area will be planted. Additionally, a hotel and car park will be constructed nearby and these will host significant numbers of trees too.

Local planning officials have already given the green light for it to go ahead in principle and, assuming all goes to plan, it's expected to be in operation by 2027. SWMMunich Real Estate is developing.

Sources: Populous, MUCCC