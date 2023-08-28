© 2023 New Atlas
Striking wraparound concrete facade keeps luxury home in the shade

By Adam Williams
August 28, 2023
Striking wraparound concrete facade keeps luxury home in the shade
Quinta do Rei 18's eye-catching exterior consists of 18 concrete "rings" which wrap around the home to shade it
Quinta do Rei 18 is located in Leiria, Portugal
Quinta do Rei 18 measures 397 sq m (4,273 sq ft), spread over three main floors and a basement level
Quinta do Rei 18 is situated on a steep sloping plot, which informed the design of the home
Quinta do Rei 18 features extensive landscaping, including a pond and trees
Quinta do Rei 18's eye-catching exterior consists of 18 concrete "rings" which wrap around the home to shade it
Quinta do Rei 18 includes a parking area for the owner's classic Porsche
Quinta do Rei 18's overall form is slightly twisted, ensuring optimal positioning for sunshine
Quinta do Rei 18 includes exterior steps, offering access to its rooftop pool area
Quinta do Rei 18's balcony areas offer excellent views of the surrounding landscape
Quinta do Rei 18's social areas, including its swimming pool, are situated in the upper floors
Quinta do Rei 18 is topped by solar panels, which help reduce the home's draw on the grid
Quinta do Rei 18's bedrooms are situated on the ground floor
Quinta do Rei 18's interior decor softens its use of exposed concrete with warmer materials like wood
Contaminar Arquitectos takes an unorthodox but visually striking approach to keeping the Quinta do Rei 18 home a comfortable temperature. The firm has wrapped the residence in a twisting concrete facade that protects it from the sunshine in Portugal.

Quinta do Rei 18 is located in a hilly area. Its shape and layout are informed by the site's topography, plus they're intended to optimize sun exposure and views from its rooftop swimming pool.

"The villa is located in an elevated area with a strong slope in the city of Leiria," explained Contaminar Arquitectos. "The conditions of the subdivision suggested a volumetry of a tower, a viewpoint over the city. One of our premises was that the social areas were located on the upper floors and the swimming pool on the roof, to enjoy the 360-degree view.

"The house is the transformation of a regular cobblestone with the rotation on an axis that generates a new, more plastic shape, which optimizes the sun exposure and allows areas of balconies, shading, and circulations, from the ground to the roof, being a ladder from earth to heaven."

The facade is made up of 18 horizontal concrete "rings" which enclose the main structure of the home and create opportunities for generous balcony areas, plus an external staircase. Since it's quite open, it offers shading and a degree of privacy for those inside, while still allowing fresh air to permeate within if they choose to open the windows.

The interior decor helps soften the liberal use of exposed concrete with warmer materials such as wood. It includes a basement level that hosts parking for the owner's classic Porsche, plus a laundry room and a wine cellar. The bedrooms and some bathrooms are located on the first floor, while the second floor hosts the kitchen, living room and dining room, and another bedroom. The third and uppermost floor is conceived as a leisure area. It contains a home gym, a small library, and access to a multi-level rooftop terrace with the swimming pool.

While we wouldn't go so far as to call the Quinta do Rei 18 a sustainable home given its use of so much CO2-producing concrete, its shading facade does boost its eco credentials, as do its rooftop solar panels which reduce its draw on the grid.

Source: Contaminar Arquitectos

