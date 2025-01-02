Pair of Dubai skyscrapers connected by spectacular sky pool

It can't be easy for architects to make their mark in such a skyscraper-packed location as Dubai, but Foster + Partners has certainly managed it. The influential firm has designed a pair of eye-catching towers that are linked by an exclusive penthouse swimming pool at the top.

Named "Regent Residences Dubai, Sankari Place," the two skyscrapers will be located in Business Bay, near the upcoming Bugatti Residences. They will both rise to an equal height of 180 m (590 ft).

The design of the towers is enlivened by jutting balconies and pools, which Foster + Partners says is intended to create a visual effect like cascading water. The buildings will be oriented to maximize views of the Burj Khalifa, which is the world's tallest building – though it may not hold that title for long, with the even taller JEC Tower currently under construction over in Saudi Arabia.

Opulent is the watchword here, as the skyscrapers will host just one large and light-filled residence each per floor. Additionally, at the uppermost level an "ultra penthouse" suite will be spread over the two towers, and it's this suite that will be bridged by the so-called sky pool. Unlike London's own Sky Pool, however, it won't be open to the elements, but will instead be enclosed in a bridge-like structure. This is probably for the best, considering the often harsh climate in that part of the world.

Down on the lower floors there will be greenery, water features, private dining spaces, a gym and even more swimming pools, as well as retail units that form part of a larger retail section in the area.

The Regent Residences Dubai, Sankari Place is being developed by Sankari Properties and IHG Hotels & Resorts. We've no word yet on an expected completion date, nor what the residences themselves will cost, but one thing's for sure ... these aren't intended as inexpensive starter homes.

Source: Foster + Partners