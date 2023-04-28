© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Extraordinary museum extension adds rocky canyon to Manhattan streets

By Adam Williams
April 28, 2023
Extraordinary museum extension adds rocky canyon to Manhattan streets
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's curved windows are made from fritted glass to reduce bird casualties
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's curved windows are made from fritted glass to reduce bird casualties
View 10 Images
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's curved windows are made from fritted glass to reduce bird casualties
1/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's curved windows are made from fritted glass to reduce bird casualties
Visitors to the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation enter into an impressive five-story atrium
2/10
Visitors to the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation enter into an impressive five-story atrium
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's interior layout includes carefully placed bridges to offer excellent views of both the interior and surrounding city
3/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's interior layout includes carefully placed bridges to offer excellent views of both the interior and surrounding city
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation adds 230,000 sq ft (roughly 21,300 sq m) of new and renovated space to New York's American Museum of Natural History
4/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation adds 230,000 sq ft (roughly 21,300 sq m) of new and renovated space to New York's American Museum of Natural History
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's overall design is informed by canyons
5/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation's overall design is informed by canyons
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation was constructed by spraying shotcrete directly onto rebar, lending it a unique appearance
6/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation was constructed by spraying shotcrete directly onto rebar, lending it a unique appearance
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes several exhibition spaces
7/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes several exhibition spaces
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes an insectarium with an oversized honeybee hive
8/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes an insectarium with an oversized honeybee hive
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes exhibits which explain how the museum's collection is maintained
9/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes exhibits which explain how the museum's collection is maintained
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes a butterfly vivarium with live specimens
10/10
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation includes a butterfly vivarium with live specimens
View gallery - 10 images

Studio Gang has certainly had a busy week. Following the completion of its Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts just a few days ago, the firm has now also finished work on its American Museum of Natural History extension, which features an extraordinary sculpted rock-like form.

The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, as it's now officially named, adds 230,000 sq ft (roughly 21,300 sq m) of new and renovated space to the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York City. The building's extraordinary design is informed by the way that wind and water carves out landscapes.

"The texture, color, and flowing forms of the Griffin Atrium were inspired by canyons in the southwestern US and animate the Gilder Center's grand entrance, evoking awe, excitement, and discovery," explained the museum's press release. "Its striking structure has been built by spraying concrete directly onto rebar without traditional formwork in a technique known as 'shotcrete,' invented in the early 1900s by museum naturalist and taxidermy artist Carl Akeley. The bridges and openings in the hand-finished shotcrete connect visitors physically and visually to multiple levels housing new exhibition galleries, designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates with the Museum's Exhibition Department, education spaces, and collections facilities, creating welcoming sightlines that encourage movement into and throughout the building."

Visitors to the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation enter into an impressive five-story atrium
Visitors to the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation enter into an impressive five-story atrium

Visitors to the museum enter into an impressive five-story atrium space that's topped by large skylights and filled with natural light. It offers access to three different levels of displays and exhibits, including an insectarium, a butterfly vivarium, and a digital exhibit on DNA. Bridges are installed at key points to provide views inside and out, and voids and windows offer glimpses into the different areas of the museum.

Studio Gang is targeting the LEED Gold green building standard for the project and its interior is designed to maximize natural light and air circulation. A well-insulated structure, along with deep-set windows and shading trees, help it maintain a relatively steady temperature in cold and heat. Additionally, its rounded windows use "bird-safe" fritted glass that's designed to help reduce bird casualties.

The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation officially opens to the public on May 4.

Source: Studio Gang

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionMuseumRenovationNew York
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!