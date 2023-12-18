Riyadh opera house riffs on traditional Saudi architecture to stay cool

Snøhetta has revealed plans to build a new opera house in Saudi Arabia. Named the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the venue will feature an unusual design that draws inspiration from traditional mud brick buildings found in the region, in an attempt to take the sting out of the punishing Saudi summer heat.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will be located on the outskirts of Riyadh, in an area that features historic mud structures that are closely clustered to ensure shade.

Riffing on the layout of those traditional buildings, the venue will take the form of a collection of structures connected by open passages to help provide respite from the intense Saudi heat. There will also be garden areas with vegetation and water misting systems to lower the nearby temperature. The interior will measure 46,000 sq m (roughly 490,000 sq ft) and include a 2,000-seat opera theater at its center, with a 450-seat adaptable theater and a 450-seat multipurpose theater for smaller events nearby.

Up on the roof will be a 450-seat shaded rooftop amphitheater for outdoor performances, while elsewhere there'll be a visitor's pavilion, as well as a café and retail space.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will include a rooftop amphitheater performance space Binyan

Structurally, the building will be made up of concrete and steel, rather than just mud. However, Snøhetta's press release does mention at least some use of natural materials like stone and earth.

"The concept is built on the idea of earth from the riverbeds, which crack when exposed to the hot sun, is molded by wind and rain, and then finds a new shape as separate forms," explained the firm. "This idea formed the cluster of buildings, which appears to be rising from the ground with open passages throughout. Embracing the values of the Najdi cultural identity, the natural material choices of the building mass are a mixture of palm, stone, and earth."

The opera house will reduce its grid-based energy usage with a focus on open, naturally ventilated spaces and natural lighting, plus the roof will host a solar panel array. Energy efficient radiant cooling will be installed too, in the form of chilled ceiling panels.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House's main theater will have a total capacity of 2,500 people Binyan

The Royal Diriyah Opera House is scheduled to open in 2028. Local firm Syn Architects is also involved, as are a lot of other firms, including Plan A Consultants, JLL, Penguin Cube, Tricon, Arup, Saudi Diyar, Buro Happold, Schlaich Bergermann Partner, Theatre Projects, Spec Studio, Evergreen Adcon, Fractal Landscape and Transsolar.

Source: Snøhetta