Unusual skyscraper will put eyes in the sky

China recently announced new rules on tall building construction, but it remains to be seen how strictly they will be implemented. What we do know is that the country has at least one new skyscraper on the way, and it will be a striking building with decorative features on its facade that are likened to eyes by designer RMJM.

Created by RMJM's Shenzhen studio, the New Pingshan Eye skyscraper will reach a height of 250 m (820 ft) in Shenzhen's burgeoning Pingshan district. Its exterior will sport two of the "eyes," one of which will be situated roughly at the building's center, with another closer to the top.

"The design by RMJM Shenzhen focuses on resolving the two paradoxical concepts of 'Openness' and 'Enclosure,'" explains the firm. "The studio developed the concept of 'The Eyes of Pingshan,' which in combination form a unique visual feature, one that looks out onto the future of Shenzhen while at the same time appearing to peel back the facades to reveal the buildings within.

"The eye-shape ornaments, strikingly carved into the upper and central facades of the 250 m main tower and around the tower entrances, are replicated elsewhere within the scheme and create an unusual visual metaphor for the 'Openness' theme. 'Enclosure' is achieved by situating the multiple open, outdoor spaces above street level, creating a sense of safety and protection from the busy world to be found outside of the complex."

New Pingshan Eye's main skyscraper will be topped by a helicopter pad RMJM

A smaller multipurpose cultural building will be situated nearby and sport an unusual overall form and a green roof. Several other greenery-topped buildings are planned too, and some of these will also feature the eye motif on their facades. The development will include a hotel, office space, and various leisure facilities.

An official groundbreaking ceremony has taken place and the first phase of the project is due to be completed in 2022, though a representative cautioned that there may be delays due to COVID-19. RMJM has been busy in China lately and also plans another pair of striking skyscrapers named Xiangjiang Gate in Hunan.