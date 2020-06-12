© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Unusual skyscraper will put eyes in the sky

By Adam Williams
June 12, 2020
Unusual skyscraper will put ey...
The first phase of New Pingshan Eye is due to be completed in 2022
The first phase of New Pingshan Eye is due to be completed in 2022
View 7 Images
The New Pingshan Eye development will include a green-roofed multipurpose cultural building
1/7
The New Pingshan Eye development will include a green-roofed multipurpose cultural building
New Pingshan Eye will consist of multiple buildings centered around a skyscraper
2/7
New Pingshan Eye will consist of multiple buildings centered around a skyscraper
New Pingshan Eye
3/7
Several of New Pingshan Eye's other buildings will be topped by green roofs
The first phase of New Pingshan Eye is due to be completed in 2022
4/7
The first phase of New Pingshan Eye is due to be completed in 2022
New Pingshan Eye's main skyscraper will be topped by a helicopter pad
5/7
New Pingshan Eye's main skyscraper will be topped by a helicopter pad
New Pingshan Eye will include retail areas and a hotel
6/7
New Pingshan Eye will include retail areas and a hotel
Several other high-rise buildings are planned for the New Pingshan Eye development which will feature the same eye-like motif on their facades
7/7
Several other high-rise buildings are planned for the New Pingshan Eye development which will feature the same eye-like motif on their facades
View gallery - 7 images

China recently announced new rules on tall building construction, but it remains to be seen how strictly they will be implemented. What we do know is that the country has at least one new skyscraper on the way, and it will be a striking building with decorative features on its facade that are likened to eyes by designer RMJM.

Created by RMJM's Shenzhen studio, the New Pingshan Eye skyscraper will reach a height of 250 m (820 ft) in Shenzhen's burgeoning Pingshan district. Its exterior will sport two of the "eyes," one of which will be situated roughly at the building's center, with another closer to the top.

"The design by RMJM Shenzhen focuses on resolving the two paradoxical concepts of 'Openness' and 'Enclosure,'" explains the firm. "The studio developed the concept of 'The Eyes of Pingshan,' which in combination form a unique visual feature, one that looks out onto the future of Shenzhen while at the same time appearing to peel back the facades to reveal the buildings within.

"The eye-shape ornaments, strikingly carved into the upper and central facades of the 250 m main tower and around the tower entrances, are replicated elsewhere within the scheme and create an unusual visual metaphor for the 'Openness' theme. 'Enclosure' is achieved by situating the multiple open, outdoor spaces above street level, creating a sense of safety and protection from the busy world to be found outside of the complex."

New Pingshan Eye's main skyscraper will be topped by a helicopter pad
New Pingshan Eye's main skyscraper will be topped by a helicopter pad

A smaller multipurpose cultural building will be situated nearby and sport an unusual overall form and a green roof. Several other greenery-topped buildings are planned too, and some of these will also feature the eye motif on their facades. The development will include a hotel, office space, and various leisure facilities.

An official groundbreaking ceremony has taken place and the first phase of the project is due to be completed in 2022, though a representative cautioned that there may be delays due to COVID-19. RMJM has been busy in China lately and also plans another pair of striking skyscrapers named Xiangjiang Gate in Hunan.

Source: RMJM

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionChinaSkyscrapers
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More