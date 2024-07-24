© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Cold War-era nuclear bunker heads to auction, starts at $20k

By Adam Williams
July 24, 2024
Cold War-era nuclear bunker heads to auction, starts at $20k
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is expected to sell for £15,000 - £20,000 (roughly US$19,000 - $26,000)
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is expected to sell for £15,000 - £20,000 (roughly US$19,000 - $26,000)
View 8 Images
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is expected to sell for £15,000 - £20,000 (roughly US$19,000 - $26,000)
1/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is expected to sell for £15,000 - £20,000 (roughly US$19,000 - $26,000)
The ROC Nuclear Bunker comes with its own above-ground storage shed
2/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker comes with its own above-ground storage shed
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is accessed by a metal hatch and a 12-m (almost-40-ft) metal ladder
3/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is accessed by a metal hatch and a 12-m (almost-40-ft) metal ladder
The ROC Nuclear Bunker was originally constructed in the 1950s but had a recent renovation
4/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker was originally constructed in the 1950s but had a recent renovation
The ROC Nuclear Bunker's interior looks quite snug and includes some seating and a small wood-burning stove
5/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker's interior looks quite snug and includes some seating and a small wood-burning stove
The ROC Nuclear Bunker includes a storage area with kindling and other supplies
6/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker includes a storage area with kindling and other supplies
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is located in a rural spot near Sedbergh in Cumbria, England
7/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker is located in a rural spot near Sedbergh in Cumbria, England
The ROC Nuclear Bunker comes with a plot of land with secure parking
8/8
The ROC Nuclear Bunker comes with a plot of land with secure parking
View gallery - 8 images

If you've ever wanted to own a fallout shelter of your own to ride out the inevitable nuclear/virus/zombie apocalypse, this might be your chance: a bonafide UK nuclear bunker dating back to the Cold War is about to head to auction, starting at approximately US$20,000.

The ROC Nuclear Bunker is located in a rural spot near Sedbergh, in Cumbria, England, and comes with its own plot of land with secure parking, as well as a small storage shed above ground.

It was originally constructed along with many others across the UK in the 1950s by the now-defunct Royal Observer Corps and used for tracking of any hostile aircraft and recording potential nuclear strikes. Once the Cold War thawed in the early 1990s, most of the bunkers were decommissioned.

"This particular site was one of many built in the 1950s and was designed to provide protective accommodation for three observers to survive a nuclear attack, they were expected to report on the nuclear bursts and on the fall out of a nuclear attack," explains seller SDL Property Auctions. "They were provided with enough food and water for fourteen days and had a [phone] landline and radio communications available to them. The landline is connected and live and we are informed it can have [internet] connected."

The ROC Nuclear Bunker's interior looks quite snug and includes some seating and a small wood-burning stove
The ROC Nuclear Bunker's interior looks quite snug and includes some seating and a small wood-burning stove

Partially hidden from passersby by a bush, the shelter is accessed by a locking metal hatch and a 12-m (40-ft) metal ladder. Despite its age, the interior looks to be in decent shape, thanks to a recent renovation from its original owner.

The interior proper definitely isn't suitable for claustrophobic types with its lack of windows and natural light – plus there are no amenities like a bathroom or running water (which does have us wondering how the observers were meant to cope in the event of a nuclear attack) – though it has potential as a weekend getaway or maybe even an Airbnb rental. There's some seating and a wood-burning stove, as well as a storage area with a trashcan and kindling and other assorted supplies.

The ROC Nuclear Bunker is up for auction with a guide price of £15,000 - £20,000 (roughly $19,000 - $26,000) and opens for bidding from tomorrow, Thursday, July 25 9 am UK time using the source link below.

Source: SDL Property Auctions

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionShelterAuction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!