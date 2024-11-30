California's San Quentin prison receives Nordic-inspired makeover

Memorably described as "living hell" by Johnny Cash, San Quentin has long been one of the USA's most infamous prisons. However, it's now receiving a Nordic-style makeover that will focus on fostering a calming atmosphere of rehabilitation.

Now named the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, the prison is California's oldest and originally opened back in 1854. Danish studio Schmidt Hammer Lassen is heading this new makeover, in collaboration with McCarthy Building Companies and local firm DLR Group.

The single render provided depicts a lush green garden area that's filled with nature, and it looks surprisingly pleasant for a US prison. Indeed, the idea is to provide a relaxed campus-like experience for the incarcerated population.

The project involves the demolition of an existing warehouse on the site and the removal of one of its stone walls to create three educational buildings, as well as a perimeter entrance. Available classroom space will be almost tripled, and there will be a library, a technology and media center, a store, and a cafe. Other potential plans mentioned include an upgrade in housing (i.e. the prison cells) and a town square-style area, plus family visit areas.

The San Quentin Rehabilitation Center's construction has involved removing an inner wall and demolishing a warehouse California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

"California is transforming San Quentin – our state's most notorious prison – into the nation's most innovative rehabilitation facility focused on building a brighter and safer future," says California Governor Gavin Newsom. "We are literally tearing down walls to reimagine our prison system, incentivize true rehabilitation, and end cycles of violence and crime. Brick by brick, we're building a new future that will make all of us safer," says Governor Gavin Newsom.

Construction on the project is currently well underway and is expected to be completed by early 2026. It has a budget of US$240 million.

Sources: Schmidt Hammer Lassen, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation