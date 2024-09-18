World's tallest residential skyscraper races with Ayrton Senna theme

Plans have been revealed for an eye-catching building that will become the new world's tallest residential skyscraper. Named Senna Tower, it will be located in Santa Catarina, Brazil, and is designed to pay homage to the legendary racing driver Ayrton Senna.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Senna was an extraordinarily gifted racing driver who won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991, but tragically died in a crash aged 34. His name continues to inspire, with some of his memorabilia setting a new auction record a few years ago.

It's important to emphasize that we're exclusively discussing residential skyscrapers here and not skyscrapers in general, the tallest of which remains the Burj Khalifa. That said, we don't have an exact height for the Senna Tower yet, but know that it will exceed 500 m (1,640 ft) making it significantly taller than the current tallest residential skyscraper, New York City's Central Park Tower (NYC currently boasts the top three tallest residential towers in the world). However, if the Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina gets completed in the meantime, it might offer some competition as it's slated to reach 517 m (1,696 ft).

Senna Tower overall form is designed by Ayrton Senna's artist niece, Lalalli Senna Senna Tower

The Senna Tower is designed by the racing icon's artist niece Lalalli Senna and will feature a base that tapers into a classic rectangular tower shape. The renders also show lots of lighting on its exterior. It will contain 228 residences, including 18 so-called "suspended mansions," and a pair of "mega-triplex penthouses," as well as six private leisure floors with amenities and a rooftop area for residents' use.

It will also host entertainment, leisure and restaurant areas open to the public at the base, plus there will be an immersive space detailing Ayrton Senna's career and his life and achievements.

Further details are still lacking at this early stage and we don't know when it will be completed, for example, but construction firm and developer FG Empreendimentos says it has already received approval from the local city officials and that the project has a budget of BRL 3 billion (roughly US$500 million).

Sources: Senna Tower, FG Empreendimentos