© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Sensor-packed footbridge demonstrates efficacy of flax construction

By Adam Williams
May 12, 2022
Sensor-packed footbridge demon...
The Smart Circular Bridge spans 15 m (roughly 50 ft) in the city of Almere, the Netherlands
The Smart Circular Bridge spans 15 m (roughly 50 ft) in the city of Almere, the Netherlands
View 6 Images
The Smart Circular Bridge spans 15 m (roughly 50 ft) in the city of Almere, the Netherlands
1/6
The Smart Circular Bridge spans 15 m (roughly 50 ft) in the city of Almere, the Netherlands
The Smart Circular Bridge was built using around 3.5 tons of flax fibers
2/6
The Smart Circular Bridge was built using around 3.5 tons of flax fibers
Before installation, the Smart Circular Bridge was tested for weight load and it will continue to be monitored using almost 100 embedded sensors
3/6
Before installation, the Smart Circular Bridge was tested for weight load and it will continue to be monitored using almost 100 embedded sensors
The Smart Circular Bridge is the first of three planned bridges, with another going to be installed in the Netherlands, and a third in Germany
4/6
The Smart Circular Bridge is the first of three planned bridges, with another going to be installed in the Netherlands, and a third in Germany
The production of the Smart Circular Bridge involved a vacuum infusion process
5/6
The production of the Smart Circular Bridge involved a vacuum infusion process
The Smart Circular Bridge's handrail is also made from flax. It was woven using robots and installed by human builders
6/6
The Smart Circular Bridge's handrail is also made from flax. It was woven using robots and installed by human builders
View gallery - 6 images

Flax is a very useful crop, being used in everything from e-racers to campers. With concrete being such a major contributor of carbon emissions, a team led by the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is researching whether it could also be used as a greener alternative building material, and to this end has constructed a sensor-packed footbridge to prove its efficacy.

The project is named the Smart Circular Bridge and builds on previous research by TU/e. It involves a team of five universities, seven companies, and three municipalities, and is located in the city of Almere, the Netherlands. The bridge can be used by pedestrians and cyclists and spans 15 m (roughly 50 ft). It's rated to safely hold the weight of up to 275 people at a time.

The build process for the main structure of the bridge is totally unlike constructing a standard bridge and involves the flax being laid on top of blocks of polyurethane, which lend the bridge its basic shape. A vacuum infusion process is carried out to remove all the air, with a resin then poured onto it all to hold the entire structure together. Finally, it's left to cure for around a day or so.

The bridge's decorative railings, meanwhile, were produced by robotically weaving flax fiber and are deliberately intricate, to underline the aesthetic and technical possibilities of flax.

The production of the Smart Circular Bridge involved a vacuum infusion process
The production of the Smart Circular Bridge involved a vacuum infusion process

"The first Smart Circular Bridge in Almere uses around 3.2 tonnes of flax fibers, mainly from French production," explained the TU/e press release. "The fibers, woven into mats, are impregnated with a polyester resin. In the first Smart Circular Bridge, 25 percent of this resin is based on biomass. For the coming bridges, the goal is to increase this share to about 60 percent. To achieve this goal, waste products from biodiesel production and recycled PET bottles are used. Innovations in the project include not only the development of a suitable resin that can handle the residual moisture of the flax fibers, but also the development of a cobalt-free accelerator. One of the advantages of this composite material is that flax is a fast-growing plant – compared to wood, for example."

The bridge is currently in use and is being continuously monitored with almost 100 integrated sensors that ensure it can withstand general wear and tear and changing seasons. The sensors can pick up any deformations and if a predefined limit is reached, the researches will receive an alert. In a neat touch, the data can be viewed on a public website.

Going forward, the Smart Circular Bridge is just the first of three bridges that will be made using flax over the next few years – with the second planned for the Netherlands, and the third slated for Germany.

Sources: Smart Circular Bridge, TU/e

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Constructionsustainable designBridgeTechnical University of Eindhoven
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!