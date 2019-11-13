Sculpted supertall skyscraper will boast energy-efficient design

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) recently unveiled its design for a new supertall skyscraper for Nanjing, China. The South HeXi Yuzui Financial District Tower will feature an eye-catching sculpted form that will mitigate the effects of the wind and the building will also boast some energy-efficient design.

The 500-m (1,640-ft)-tall skyscraper's design is inspired by the flowing waters of the nearby Yangtze River and will feature a 360-degree open-air observatory at its top that will offer superb views of the surrounding city.

"The river reflects light, throwing out textures and dimensions, much like the tower’s exterior, which is shaped to mitigate wind vortices, optimize views, and enhance both the structure and the program," explains AS+GG's press release. "Its mixed-use office program also features a unique observatory amenity with a stunning viewing platform."

The South HeXi Yuzui Financial District Tower will have a sculpted form that's designed to mitigate the effects of the wind Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill

The skyscraper is slated to receive LEED Gold (a green building standard ) and will collect rainwater in tanks underground where it will be treated and stored for reuse. This will cut mains water use by an estimated 55 percent. Additionally, the building's glazing will be made up of efficient glass that's designed to reduce solar heat gain while still ensuring ample natural light reaches the interior.

"It seeks an overall energy reduction through a combination of energy strategies like reducing the cooling load, installation of a high-performance facade, reducing heating loads, reducing lighting loads, and reducing plug loads," adds the firm's press release. "A high-performance, Low-E insulated curtain-wall system has carefully designed fins that work with the building’s geometry to efficiently reduce solar heat gain and provide the effective protection to the indoor environment, while maintaining access to daylighting and controlling glare."

The South HeXi Yuzui Financial District Tower is the result of an architecture competition and is part of a larger development by AS+GG in the vicinity. This will also include a 100-m (328-ft) office tower, a 155-m (508-ft) office tower, a 220-m (721-ft) tower, a 350-m (1,148-ft) office tower and a 86-m (282-ft) residential tower.

The South HeXi Yuzui Financial District Tower is expected to be completed in 2025.

Source: AS+GG