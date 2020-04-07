© 2020 New Atlas
Quirky Stairway House is a few steps beyond the average home

By Adam Williams
April 07, 2020
Quirky Stairway House is a few...
One of Stairway House's occupants is a keen gardener and the oversized steps are covered in plants
The Stairway House was carefully constructed so as to preserve a persimmon tree already on the site
As its name suggests, the Stairway House is defined by its oversized staircase
The Stairway House consists of three floors
The Stairway House is fronted by generous glazing
"To avoid the two households being completely separated at the top and bottom, a 'stairway-like' structure was designed in the south yard, continuing upward into the building and penetrating the 1st through 3rd floors," explains Nendo
The Stairway House's oversized stairs are also used as
The Stairway House's large staircase actually houses another staircase that's used to move between floors in the house
The Stairway House's ground floor includes one bedroom
The Stairway House's furniture is minimalist throughout the home
The Stairway House has two kitchens. One is located on the first floor and serves the older couple, while the second is used by the younger couple and their child
The Stairway House's oversized staircase includes the home's toilets and bathrooms
The Stairway House's bathroom includes a bath and sink, and has a bright white decor
The Stairway House is accessed by a door in the side of the giant staircase
The Stairway House's decor is very minimalist
The Stairway House is located in a residential area of Tokyo, Japan, and serves as home to three generations of the same family
The Stairway House's stairs disappear into the home's skylight, creating the illusion that they continue into the sky
One of the Stairway House's residents is a keen gardener
The Stairway House is fronted by generous glazing
Some of the Stairway House's glazing is operable
Top-down view of the Stairway House
The opposite side of the Stairway House features no windows
One of Stairway House's occupants is a keen gardener and the oversized steps are covered in plants
No prizes for guessing where the Stairway House gets its name. This unusual project is located in Japan and serves as home to three generations of the same family, with the oversized staircase meant to help connect them.

The Stairway House was designed by Nendo and completed last month. It's located in a residential area of Tokyo and situated to maximize daylight inside. It was also carefully built so as to preserve a mature persimmon tree already on the site.

The home has a cuboid form and generous glazing on the garden-facing side, though the opposite side has no windows at all. There's a bit more to that huge staircase than appears at first glance too, and it also hosts bathrooms and toilets, as well as a second staircase – so there's a staircase within the staircase.

"To avoid the two households being completely separated at the top and bottom, a 'stairway-like' structure was designed in the south yard, continuing upward into the building and penetrating the 1st through 3rd floors," explains Nendo. "Enclosed inside the 'stairway' are functional elements, such as bathrooms and a staircase for actual use, with the upper part taking on the look of a semi-outdoor greenhouse with abundant greenery as well as a sun-soaked perch for the cats to enjoy climbing."

An elderly couple occupies the first floor with their eight cats. It includes a living/dining room with an extendable table, a kitchen, bedroom, and a study. The bathroom and toilet are located within the staircase area, and there's also a storage room, and a "cat room" for all those feline friends. The decor is very minimalist throughout.

The younger couple and their child take up the second and third floors. They contain another living/dining room, kitchen, a couple of bedrooms, plus another storage room and a bathroom and toilet in the staircase.

Source: Nendo

