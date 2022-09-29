© 2022 New Atlas
Kaleidoscopic rooftop installation shows Paris from a different perspective

By Bridget Borgobello
September 29, 2022
Kaleidoscopic rooftop installation shows Paris from a different perspective
The Seeing City offers visitors an immersive architectural experience amid the skyline of Paris
The Seeing City offers visitors an immersive architectural experience amid the skyline of Paris

By being reflected on the mirror ceiling, the street life below is integrated into the open-air terrace of floor 15
By being reflected on the mirror ceiling, the street life below is integrated into the open-air terrace of floor 15
The Seeing City offers visitors an immersive architectural experience amid the skyline of Paris
The Seeing City offers visitors an immersive architectural experience amid the skyline of Paris

The Seeing City boasts optical illusions and mirrored paneling, reflecting Parisian street life below
The Seeing City boasts optical illusions and mirrored paneling, reflecting Parisian street life below
Large floor-to-ceiling glass panels flawlessly merge the interior spaces with the outdoors
Large floor-to-ceiling glass panels flawlessly merge the interior spaces with the outdoors
The Seeing City is part of the larger Morland Mixité Capitale Project and boasts a one-of-a-kind experience
The Seeing City is part of the larger Morland Mixité Capitale Project and boasts a one-of-a-kind experience
The Seeing City shows Paris from a different perspective
The Seeing City shows Paris from a different perspective
Each box is made up of four glass mirror panels and a transparent glass dome, and is open at the bottom
Each box is made up of four glass mirror panels and a transparent glass dome, and is open at the bottom
The architectural installation treats guests to immersive views of the bustling streets below
The architectural installation treats guests to immersive views of the bustling streets below
The installation on floor 16 deconstructs the surrounding sky, allowing patrons to explore the fragmented atmosphere
The installation on floor 16 deconstructs the surrounding sky, allowing patrons to explore the fragmented atmosphere
Looking up, the architecture instantly creates an interaction with the sky
Looking up, the architecture instantly creates an interaction with the sky

The Seeing City installation occupies the top two floors of Préfecture de Paris on Boulevard Morland
The Seeing City installation occupies the top two floors of Préfecture de Paris on Boulevard Morland
The 16-story Préfecture de Paris hosts a unique immersive experience on its uppermost floors
The 16-story Préfecture de Paris hosts a unique immersive experience on its uppermost floors
Making of the kaleidoscopic rooftop
Making of the kaleidoscopic rooftop
Dramatic mirrored ceilings reflect the Parisian streets below into the open-air terrace
Dramatic mirrored ceilings reflect the Parisian streets below into the open-air terrace

The constantly changing experience and visual impact is dependent on the movement of the streets below, the weather, the time of day, and natural light
The constantly changing experience and visual impact is dependent on the movement of the streets below, the weather, the time of day, and natural light
Berlin-based architectural firm Studio Other Spaces has completed its latest project above the rooftops of Paris, France. Dubbed The Seeing City, this installation occupies the top two floors of Préfecture de Paris on Boulevard Morland, offering visitors an immersive architectural experience amid the skyline of Paris.

The Seeing City is part of the larger Morland Mixité Capitale Project, which is envisioned as a reinvigorated cosmopolitan hub, and boasts a one-of-a-kind experience with optical illusions, mirrored paneling, and a kaleidoscopic rooftop that disappears into the sky.

Located on floors 15 and 16, the installation hosts a bar and restaurant featuring dramatic mirrored ceilings that reflect the Parisian streets below into the open-air terrace and interior spaces.

“The two levels are transformed into an immersive optical apparatus that transports Parisian street life to the rooftop and its interior spaces, while reflecting the activity in those spaces back down to the city below,” said Studio Other Spaces. “As visitors move through the 15th floor, its mirror ceiling, which extends from the exterior into the interior, appears to dematerialize the space. The streets of Paris float above them as an inverted city in motion.”

The Seeing City is part of the larger Morland Mixité Capitale Project and boasts a one-of-a-kind experience
The Seeing City is part of the larger Morland Mixité Capitale Project and boasts a one-of-a-kind experience

Moving up to the rooftop on floor 16, visitors find themselves mesmerized by a glass ceiling filled with rows of kaleidoscope boxes. Each box is made up of four glass mirror panels and a transparent glass dome, and is open at the bottom. The design creates an impressive optical illusion and a seamless transition between the structure and the sky, which gives visitors the feeling of the being drawn into the upper atmosphere.

“The overall fade effect of the artwork smoothly blends the panoramic view of the city with the kaleidoscopic sky extended by the mirrors,” explained the studio.

The constantly changing experience and visual impact is dependent on the movement of the streets below, the weather, the time of day, and natural light. Both of the building's uppermost floors feature large floor-to-ceiling glass panels, which flawlessly merge the interior spaces with the outdoors, while also immersing the guests in the architectural installation of the space itself.

Large floor-to-ceiling glass panels flawlessly merge the interior spaces with the outdoors
Large floor-to-ceiling glass panels flawlessly merge the interior spaces with the outdoors

“The Seeing City speaks from its immaterial qualities, which are inspired by the desire to optically interpret the existing building rather than replacing the original structure with something entirely new,” said Studio Other Spaces. “The intention is to connect people to the everyday context that they inhabit in a way that is surprising and dynamic, whether they are floating above or looking up from the boulevard.”

Source: Studio Other Spaces

Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

