Luxury Malibu beach house renovated to improve light and views

By Adam Williams
May 27, 2020
Luxury Malibu beach house reno...
The Taylor Beach House was originally designed by Jerrold Lomax in the 1970s but has received a renovation courtesy of SPF:architects
The Taylor Beach House's renovation focused on increasing the amount of daylight inside
The Taylor Beach House's renovation took two years and involved the installation of a new aluminum staircase
The Taylor Beach House's interior layout has also been changed to maximize the views of the beach from inside
The Taylor Beach House's aluminum staircase is conceived as a new centerpiece of the home
The Taylor Beach House was originally designed by Jerrold Lomax in the 1970s but has received a renovation courtesy of SPF:architects
The Taylor Beach House is located on the coastline in Malibu, California
The Taylor Beach House measures 5,000 sq ft (roughly 464 sq m) and is situated a literal stone's throw from the ocean
"It was important to me that the renovation not compromise the ideals Jerry imbued; those being minimalism, functionalism, efficiency, and innovation," says Zoltan E. Pali, Design Principal at SPF:architects. "The resulting transformation is certainly tangible, but this is still very much a Lomax house"
The Taylor Beach House offers superb views of the Malibu coastline
The Taylor Beach House has a small glass floor area around the staircase to increase the daylight below
The Taylor Beach House, shown before its renovation
The Taylor Beach House's interior was a lot darker before SPF:architects' renovation
The Taylor Beach House's original skylight, pictured, was replaced with a much larger operable unit
Originally completed in the 1970s by noted architect Jerry Lomax, the Taylor Beach House recently received a renovation by SPF:architects. The two-year project focused on maximizing light and views, and refreshed the home with an improved interior layout.

The Taylor Beach House is located a stone's throw from the sea in Malibu, California, and measures 5,000 sq ft (roughly 464 sq m). Though still striking, it was starting to show its age by the time it was bought by new owners. Lomax himself was planning to tackle the redesign work but handed it over to longtime friend and former colleague Zoltan E. Pali of SPF:architects after he fell ill with the cancer that would sadly claim his life.

The job was more involved than a simple lick of paint, though the firm was careful to retain the original feel of the home.

"It was important to me that the renovation not compromise the ideals Jerry imbued; those being minimalism, functionalism, efficiency, and innovation," explains Pali, Design Principal at SPF:architects. "The resulting transformation is certainly tangible, but this is still very much a Lomax house."

Increasing the daylight inside was a key focus and thinner window frames were installed, along with high-performance glazing. A modest existing skylight was also replaced with a larger operable unit that stretches along the center of the home. Additionally, the firm added a glass floor area – not something dramatic like the Vertical Glass House, but instead it was installed in the floor area surrounding the new aluminum staircase, enabling sunlight to permeate within.

The interior was also rearranged to maximize the views of the beach from inside. The kitchen was enlarged and modernized, and the upstairs reconfigured to change the existing three bedroom layout to a master suite with walk-in closets, a gym, and an improved bathroom, lending a more open airy feel throughout. The guest rooms were moved below.

Check out the gallery for a look around this enviable beach house, including some photos showing the home before the renovation.

Source: SPF:a

