Seoul skyscraper creates open-air "terrarium" around halfway up

ODA Architecture has revealed plans for an unusual new skyscraper named the Terrarium Cheong-Dam. The tower will allow residents to enjoy some greenery and fresh air without needing to venture down to the ground thanks to an outdoor area around its middle.

Terrarium Cheong-Dam is slated for Seoul, South Korea, and will rise to a maximum height of 200 m (656 ft). The skyscraper will feature a two-story structure at its podium that's open to the public, with a park area including a water feature, sculpture gardens and an indoor gallery space.

The most interesting part of the project though is its so-called terrarium. Bringing to mind the Unique in Quito, it will be situated a bit over halfway up the building and will be partially open to the elements, containing seating areas, bushes and trees, while offering excellent views over the city.

Inside, the tower will measure 370,000 sq ft (roughly 3,430 sq m), spread over 45 floors. This will be taken up by a mixture of office space and high-end residences. Elsewhere, it will include a membership club in the basement and some retail space at podium level.

"Seoul is another global city that's realized the importance of expanding its public realm to create a more meaningful urban environment," said ODA's Eran Chen. "For the tower's podium, we want to bring the community a space that serves as both a respite from the streetscape and an accessible connection point to the city's most desirable commercial and residential districts. We're also bringing this porous design to the building's greenery-filled terrarium, giving future tenants and residents another valuable space to engage with one another and enjoy nature."

The project recently won an architecture competition. We've no word yet on when it's due to be completed but ODA's website lists it as "in progress."

Source: ODA