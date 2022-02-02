© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Undulating river-based park adds some green space to Seoul

By Adam Williams
February 02, 2022
Heatherwick Studio has shown a growing interest in waterfront parks in recent years. It has already completed the Little Island in New York City's Hudson River, while The Cove in San Francisco is due to be finished in 2026. The high-profile British firm has now proposed yet another similar project in the form of a greenery-filled park/pier on a river in Seoul, South Korea.

The project, which is officially named The Leaf, is part of a wider overall plan to redevelop the area around the nearby Olympic Stadium, which was originally created for the 1988 Summer Olympics. Heatherwick Studio is working as part of a consortium of design firms involved in the project, alongside Benoy, Populous, DA Architecture Group and Now Architects.

The Leaf will be located on Seoul's Han River. It will be accessed from the shore using a footbridge, and its undulating form will create multiple viewing points. Its uppermost area will be covered in greenery, and will include several walking trails as well as water gardens, play areas and observation points. Elsewhere there will be a flexible event space and auditorium, plus a small marina that will host water taxis and leisure craft.

"At the heart of our project is the idea of playful togetherness," explained Stuart Wood, Partner and Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio. "We want this to be a refreshing and dynamic new civic space for the city of Seoul where people come to laugh, explore and connect. Somewhere joyful and restorative for everyone."

The project isn't definite yet and discussions are still ongoing, but assuming all goes as planned, construction is expected to begin in late 2023.

Sources: Heatherwick Studio, Seoul Government [in Korean]

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

