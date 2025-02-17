Dubai makes a big splash with futuristic triple-waterfall tower

Dubai authorities have revealed an ambitious plan to build what they call the world's tallest resort. Named Therme Dubai, it will include an incredible new 100-meter (328-ft)-tall attraction that will incorporate waterfalls, swimming pools, and the world's largest indoor botanical gardens.

Therme Dubai is designed by prestigious US firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro. It will be located near the One Za'abeel skyscraper and offer views of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in the distance.

The tower structure highlighted in the renders is the centerpiece of the resort project and will host three waterfalls, which will be 18 m (60 ft) each. Presumably there will be some sort of elevator or stairs installed to reach the top, and it'll all be wrapped in a glazed shell too, allowing it to be kept a comfortable temperature in all weather and lending a strangely futuristic appearance to the entire thing.

Therme Dubai will include a play area, waterslides and entertainment facilities. Wellness will be a focus and, alongside swimming pools, there will be mineral pools, steam rooms, and natural treatments on offer.

Construction on Therme Dubai is expected to be completed in 2028 Diller Scofidio + Renfro

According to government officials, Therme Dubai will also boast the world's largest indoor botanical garden, supporting over 200 plant species from around the globe. Authorities reckon it'll be energy efficient too. While we'd be reluctant to call a project like this sustainable, there is some thought paid to lowering its considerable energy usage.

"The building's design embodies sustainable engineering principles, leveraging cutting-edge technologies for water treatment, heating and cooling," explains the government's press release. "The resort will recycle 90% of the water used in its thermal pools, while 80% of the fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources. Additionally, the project will serve as a cultural hub, hosting innovative and immersive art from cities across the globe."

Construction on Therme Dubai is expected to start sometime next year and is due to be completed in 2028. It's part of a larger ongoing effort to radically improve Dubai residents' quality of life by 2033, including making it a walkable city.

Sources: Government of Dubai Media Office, Diller Scofidio + Renfro