© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

1960s water tower transformed into amazing brutalist home

By Adam Williams
February 04, 2025
1960s water tower transformed into amazing brutalist home
The Tonwell Tower project involved the conversion of a 1960s water tower into a one-of-a-kind residence
The Tonwell Tower project involved the conversion of a 1960s water tower into a one-of-a-kind residence
View 17 Images
The Tonwell Tower project involved the conversion of a 1960s water tower into a one-of-a-kind residence
1/17
The Tonwell Tower project involved the conversion of a 1960s water tower into a one-of-a-kind residence
Tonwell Tower rises to a maximum height of 75 ft (23 m)
2/17
Tonwell Tower rises to a maximum height of 75 ft (23 m)
Tonwell Tower is topped by a rooftop terrace
3/17
Tonwell Tower is topped by a rooftop terrace
Tonwell Tower has been extensively modified with glazing throughout
4/17
Tonwell Tower has been extensively modified with glazing throughout
Tonwell Tower's conversion took four years to realize
5/17
Tonwell Tower's conversion took four years to realize
Tonwell Tower's renovation involved roping and craning some materials into position
6/17
Tonwell Tower's renovation involved roping and craning some materials into position
Tonwell Tower's glazing frames 360-degree views of the landscape
7/17
Tonwell Tower's glazing frames 360-degree views of the landscape
Tonwell Tower's interior has been fitted with lots of modern features, including a projector TV and a stereo system
8/17
Tonwell Tower's interior has been fitted with lots of modern features, including a projector TV and a stereo system
Tonwell Tower's decor is a mixture of original period Danish and British furniture
9/17
Tonwell Tower's decor is a mixture of original period Danish and British furniture
Tonwell Tower's layout is carefully designed to suit the unusual floorplan
10/17
Tonwell Tower's layout is carefully designed to suit the unusual floorplan
Tonwell Tower is used as a vacation rental and includes four bedrooms
11/17
Tonwell Tower is used as a vacation rental and includes four bedrooms
Tonwell Tower features an open living and kitchen area
12/17
Tonwell Tower features an open living and kitchen area
Tonwell Tower's four floors are accessed with a new spiral staircase
13/17
Tonwell Tower's four floors are accessed with a new spiral staircase
Tonwell Tower includes four bathrooms, one of which has this neat combined sink and toilet
14/17
Tonwell Tower includes four bathrooms, one of which has this neat combined sink and toilet
Tonwell Tower's lower floors host a reception room, utility area, and a small home office
15/17
Tonwell Tower's lower floors host a reception room, utility area, and a small home office
Tonwell Tower includes an interesting mixture of the old and new
16/17
Tonwell Tower includes an interesting mixture of the old and new
Tonwell Tower features an air filtration system and a heat pump by Daikin
17/17
Tonwell Tower features an air filtration system and a heat pump by Daikin
View gallery - 17 images

This ambitious transformation of a disused brutalist water tower is a real labor of love. The project involved a family working together over four years to convert the 1960s structure into a luxurious vacation residence with an interior cleverly designed to suit the circular space and to offer fantastic views of the surrounding landscape.

Rising to a maximum height of 75 ft (23 m), Tonwell Tower was originally designed by Edmund Percey in 1964. It stored 50,000 gallons (almost 230,000 liters) of fresh water for the surrounding villages of Tonwell and Sacombe Park in Hertfordshire, England.

Its conversion was led by industrial designer Matthew Grey, who was aided by his wife Ali and their children. The project was chosen for Airbnb's OMG! Fund and saw the family add some 4,800 kg (10,500 lb) of windows, as well as 7.5 tonnes (7.38 US tons) of plasterboard, 1.8 km (1.1 miles) of metal framing, and a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears along the way, transforming the reinforced concrete structure into a home.

"First we cut concrete," explains Grey. "Then we scaffolded to the first story and built the floors above, off the floors below. We purchased a 21-m [68-ft] scissor lift. We fixed the roof and renovated the superstructure. We installed [structural] steels, cut more holes and demolished. We ran the services. We built a 20-m [65-ft] staircase, by hand, step by step; then we built another. We lifted everything, first on ladders, then on ropes, then on a hoist, and finally on the scissor lift; loading everything we could, as soon as we could, and then we closed up."

Tonwell Tower's layout is carefully designed to suit the unusual floorplan
Tonwell Tower's layout is carefully designed to suit the unusual floorplan

The interior is arranged so that that the lower floors host a home oﬃce, storage area, laundry room, reception, etc, as well as the bedrooms. Further up the tower, the open living/kitchen/dining area is situated on the fourth floor in the old water tank. Generous floor-to-ceiling glazing helps frame the 360-degree views and the layout maximizes the relatively compact and unusual layout.

The decor is very tastefully done and blends original period Danish and British furniture with modern amenities like a projector TV and stereo system. There are also energy efficient additions such as triple glazing, a Daikin air filter, heat pump and underfloor heating, plus there's a "weapons grade" fire system.

One obvious issue with this sort of building is that spiral stairs are not accessible for those with disabilities. However, Grey is currently looking into designing a custom elevator system for the future to address this.

Tonwell Tower features an open living and kitchen area
Tonwell Tower features an open living and kitchen area

In the meantime, if you'd like to spend some time in the Tonwell Tower, it's currently up for rent on Airbnb.

Source: Tonwell Tower

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionResidential towersRenovationHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!