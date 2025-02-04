1960s water tower transformed into amazing brutalist home

This ambitious transformation of a disused brutalist water tower is a real labor of love. The project involved a family working together over four years to convert the 1960s structure into a luxurious vacation residence with an interior cleverly designed to suit the circular space and to offer fantastic views of the surrounding landscape.

Rising to a maximum height of 75 ft (23 m), Tonwell Tower was originally designed by Edmund Percey in 1964. It stored 50,000 gallons (almost 230,000 liters) of fresh water for the surrounding villages of Tonwell and Sacombe Park in Hertfordshire, England.

Its conversion was led by industrial designer Matthew Grey, who was aided by his wife Ali and their children. The project was chosen for Airbnb's OMG! Fund and saw the family add some 4,800 kg (10,500 lb) of windows, as well as 7.5 tonnes (7.38 US tons) of plasterboard, 1.8 km (1.1 miles) of metal framing, and a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears along the way, transforming the reinforced concrete structure into a home.

"First we cut concrete," explains Grey. "Then we scaffolded to the first story and built the floors above, off the floors below. We purchased a 21-m [68-ft] scissor lift. We fixed the roof and renovated the superstructure. We installed [structural] steels, cut more holes and demolished. We ran the services. We built a 20-m [65-ft] staircase, by hand, step by step; then we built another. We lifted everything, first on ladders, then on ropes, then on a hoist, and finally on the scissor lift; loading everything we could, as soon as we could, and then we closed up."

Tonwell Tower's layout is carefully designed to suit the unusual floorplan Ed Reeve

The interior is arranged so that that the lower floors host a home oﬃce, storage area, laundry room, reception, etc, as well as the bedrooms. Further up the tower, the open living/kitchen/dining area is situated on the fourth floor in the old water tank. Generous floor-to-ceiling glazing helps frame the 360-degree views and the layout maximizes the relatively compact and unusual layout.

The decor is very tastefully done and blends original period Danish and British furniture with modern amenities like a projector TV and stereo system. There are also energy efficient additions such as triple glazing, a Daikin air filter, heat pump and underfloor heating, plus there's a "weapons grade" fire system.

One obvious issue with this sort of building is that spiral stairs are not accessible for those with disabilities. However, Grey is currently looking into designing a custom elevator system for the future to address this.

Tonwell Tower features an open living and kitchen area Ed Reeve

In the meantime, if you'd like to spend some time in the Tonwell Tower, it's currently up for rent on Airbnb.

Source: Tonwell Tower