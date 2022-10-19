Flowerpots and cereal boxes among the crazy ideas becoming Airbnb homes

The results are in for Airbnb's OMG! Fund competition and the home ideas are just as wild as expected. From a house shaped like a flowerpot to another that looks like a solar-powered cereal box, a hundred off-the-wall designs are now getting a chance at becoming real dwellings.

The Airbnb OMG! Fund competition received tens of thousands of entries from around the world, including over 1,000 treehouses, almost 8,000 sustainable projects, and 400 that were focused on stargazing. These were all then reduced to 100 winning concepts hailing from over 20 different countries. Their designers will now receive funding up to US$100,000 to move them from render to reality, with the idea being that owners get them finished and start hosting guests by mid-2023.

"What an incredible journey it has been to be a part of the OMG! Fund judging process," said judge Kristie Wolfe, who knows a lot about odd abodes herself. "There were so many inspiring stories and destinations that I had never heard of before that I'm now eager to visit. As a builder myself, I can't wait to watch these ideas come to life. These are more than just places to spend the night – each one offers an entire experience!"

We've listed a few of our favorites below, and you can see more in the gallery.

Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Idaho was designed by Whitney H from the United States and will include a deck area and a rooftop garden Airbnb

Ohio is certainly no stranger to unusual buildings and the Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Idaho by Whitney H should fit right in. The dwelling features a small deck area with a splash pool and is topped by a rooftop garden.

Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain was designed by Matthew F from the United States and will use shipping containers to create an unusual home with a bedroom in the "lens" area Airbnb

Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain by Matthew F is an interesting take on shipping container-based architecture. The heavily modified metal boxes will take the form of a large camera and will situate the bedroom in the lens area.

Lisa B from the United States hopes that Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town accommodation idea will take off

Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town was designed by Lisa B. Bringing to mind Malibu's 747 House, the novel dwelling will incorporate a small airplane into a simple prefabricated rural retreat.

