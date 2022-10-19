© 2022 New Atlas
Flowerpots and cereal boxes among the crazy ideas becoming Airbnb homes

By Adam Williams
October 19, 2022
Modern Cereal Lover's Paradise was designed by Trey D from the United States. The solar-powered cereal box-shaped home is one of a hundred ideas that will now be turned into real dwellings for rent following Airbnb's OMG! Fund competition
Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Idaho was designed by Whitney H from the United States and will include a deck area and a rooftop garden
Stargazing Sphere Suspended in the Rocks was designed by Orien R from the United States and will provide a secluded soccer ball-shaped spot from which to watch the night sky
Building That Blossoms Like a Flower was designed by Pol G in Ireland and will offer a unique light-filled retreat
Elevated Rooms Matching Orion Constellation was designed by Edmundo M from Mexico. It will consist of several connected cabins high off the ground and arranged into the Orion constellation
Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain was designed by Matthew F from the United States and will use shipping containers to create an unusual home with a bedroom in the "lens" area
The Ultimate Music Lover's Hideaway was designed by Madeleine T from the UK and will take the form of a simple raised retreat with a rainbow slide
Tire-shaped House Made of Junkyard Tires was designed by Kimberly S from the United States and will take the form of oversized stacked tires, with porthole windows and terrace areas
Modern African Earth Retreat in the Bush was designed by Juane V from South Africa and will blend into the surrounding landscape, offering choice views from its greenery filled rooftop area
Floating Avocado in an Avocado Farm was designed by Ignacio R from Chile looks to have some sort of enclosed room in the middle, features generous glazing framing the view of the rural plot and a ramp for access
Adobe Fossilized Dinosaur Skull in Desert was designed by Haylee M. from the United States and will be fined by a large replica of a dinosaur skull that has integrated skylights
Giant Pig in Meadow at Pig Sanctuary was designed by Tracey S from the United States and will feature porthole windows and an accessible rooftop terrace area
Sustainable Beehive House in the Rainforest was designed by Esteban A. in Costa Rica and takes the form of a honeycomb-shaped retreat that's built primarily from wood
Livable Giant Follilized Snail in the Desert was designed by Diego A from Mexico and will feature an interior arranged around a central garden
Lisa B from the United States hopes that Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town accommodation idea will take off
Himalayan Fruit Shaped Bedrooms was designed by Arun M from India and will offer a bright and colorful solar-powered dwelling
The results are in for Airbnb's OMG! Fund competition and the home ideas are just as wild as expected. From a house shaped like a flowerpot to another that looks like a solar-powered cereal box, a hundred off-the-wall designs are now getting a chance at becoming real dwellings.

The Airbnb OMG! Fund competition received tens of thousands of entries from around the world, including over 1,000 treehouses, almost 8,000 sustainable projects, and 400 that were focused on stargazing. These were all then reduced to 100 winning concepts hailing from over 20 different countries. Their designers will now receive funding up to US$100,000 to move them from render to reality, with the idea being that owners get them finished and start hosting guests by mid-2023.

"What an incredible journey it has been to be a part of the OMG! Fund judging process," said judge Kristie Wolfe, who knows a lot about odd abodes herself. "There were so many inspiring stories and destinations that I had never heard of before that I'm now eager to visit. As a builder myself, I can't wait to watch these ideas come to life. These are more than just places to spend the night – each one offers an entire experience!"

We've listed a few of our favorites below, and you can see more in the gallery.

Ohio is certainly no stranger to unusual buildings and the Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Idaho by Whitney H should fit right in. The dwelling features a small deck area with a splash pool and is topped by a rooftop garden.

Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain by Matthew F is an interesting take on shipping container-based architecture. The heavily modified metal boxes will take the form of a large camera and will situate the bedroom in the lens area.

Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town was designed by Lisa B. Bringing to mind Malibu's 747 House, the novel dwelling will incorporate a small airplane into a simple prefabricated rural retreat.

Source: Airbnb

