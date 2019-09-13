© 2019 New Atlas
Architecture

Potato-shaped retreat looks good enough to eat

By Adam Williams
September 13, 2019
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is available to rent on Airbnb
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is available to rent on Airbnb
View 12 Images
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is located on a large 400 acre (161 hectare) farm in Idaho
1/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is located on a large 400 acre (161 hectare) farm in Idaho
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel measures 336 sq ft (31 sq m) inside
2/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel measures 336 sq ft (31 sq m) inside
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is available to rent on Airbnb
3/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is available to rent on Airbnb
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel weighs a hefty six tons (5,443 kg) and is made from concrete, plaster and steel
4/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel weighs a hefty six tons (5,443 kg) and is made from concrete, plaster and steel
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no windows and its interior consists of one large room
5/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no windows and its interior consists of one large room
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel features a decorative chandelier by Kristie Wolfe
6/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel features a decorative chandelier by Kristie Wolfe
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no toilet inside but there is a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom next to it
7/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no toilet inside but there is a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom next to it
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no toilet inside but there is a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom next to it
8/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no toilet inside but there is a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom next to it
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel includes seating and a small coffee table
9/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel includes seating and a small coffee table
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is situated next to a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom
10/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is situated next to a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel features handmade furniture
11/12
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel features handmade furniture
Another photo of the spa bathroom next to the Big Idaho Potato Hotel
12/12
Another photo of the spa bathroom next to the Big Idaho Potato Hotel

We cover all kinds of houses, shelters, and cabins here at New Atlas: big, small, weird and wonderful, we've seen it all. That said, this is definitely the first time we've reported on a dwelling that looks like a potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is the work of Kristie Wolfe, who previously built a hobbit house in Washington and a raised home in Hawaii. The designer got her hands on the oversized potato after it had completed several trips around the United States as part of the Idaho Potato Tour, which she was also involved in as a spokesperson.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no windows and its interior consists of one large room
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no windows and its interior consists of one large room

Located in the grounds of a large 400 acre (161 hectare) farm in Idaho, the potato structure weighs a hefty six tons (5,443 kg) and is made from concrete, plaster, and steel.

It was previously an empty shell that was used for storage so naturally there was quite a bit of work needed to turn it into a habitable dwelling. During the build process, Wolfe added a patterned wood floor, light fixtures, electrical hookups, plumbing, and lots of spray foam insulation.

Inside, it has a total floorspace of 336 sq ft (31 sq m), which is taken up by one large room. It includes a mini-fridge, a record player and records, a bed, some seating, a table, and shelving – alas, there's no oven to bake potatoes in for those who want to get meta with their dinner.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is situated next to a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom
The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is situated next to a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom

There are no windows, nor a bathroom inside either, so when nature calls, visitors head out to an adjacent grain silo. This has been converted and now hosts a toilet and sink, as well as a fireplace and a hot tub that allows visitors to lie back and gaze at the stars through an opening in the ceiling.

If you'd like to spend some time in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, it's currently available to rent on Airbnb, starting at US$200 per night.

Source: Kristie Wolfe

Tags

ArchitectureAirbnbHouseBuilding and Construction
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More