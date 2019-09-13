Potato-shaped retreat looks good enough to eat

We cover all kinds of houses, shelters, and cabins here at New Atlas: big, small, weird and wonderful, we've seen it all. That said, this is definitely the first time we've reported on a dwelling that looks like a potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is the work of Kristie Wolfe, who previously built a hobbit house in Washington and a raised home in Hawaii. The designer got her hands on the oversized potato after it had completed several trips around the United States as part of the Idaho Potato Tour, which she was also involved in as a spokesperson.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel has no windows and its interior consists of one large room Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

Located in the grounds of a large 400 acre (161 hectare) farm in Idaho, the potato structure weighs a hefty six tons (5,443 kg) and is made from concrete, plaster, and steel.

It was previously an empty shell that was used for storage so naturally there was quite a bit of work needed to turn it into a habitable dwelling. During the build process, Wolfe added a patterned wood floor, light fixtures, electrical hookups, plumbing, and lots of spray foam insulation.

Inside, it has a total floorspace of 336 sq ft (31 sq m), which is taken up by one large room. It includes a mini-fridge, a record player and records, a bed, some seating, a table, and shelving – alas, there's no oven to bake potatoes in for those who want to get meta with their dinner.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is situated next to a silo that's been converted into a spa bathroom Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission

There are no windows, nor a bathroom inside either, so when nature calls, visitors head out to an adjacent grain silo. This has been converted and now hosts a toilet and sink, as well as a fireplace and a hot tub that allows visitors to lie back and gaze at the stars through an opening in the ceiling.

If you'd like to spend some time in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, it's currently available to rent on Airbnb, starting at US$200 per night.

Source: Kristie Wolfe