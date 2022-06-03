Tree-filled sculpture takes root next to Buckingham Palace

High-profile British firm Heatherwick Studio has created a large tree-covered sculpture for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. The art installation hosts a total of 350 trees, which are arranged into the shape of a single large tree.

The project, named Tree of Trees, rises to a height of 21 m (almost 70 ft – presumably a nod to the Queen's 70 years on the throne), in front of the monarch's famous official London home, Buckingham Palace.

It consists of a sculpted framework made up of sustainably sourced wood, with hidden steel supports, most of which are made from recycled steel. Aluminum pots embossed with the Queen's cypher are used to actually hold the saplings too. As it was nearing completion, schoolchildren placed the last of the 350 trees and also helped add some LED lights, which were officially turned on by the Queen herself in a special ceremony.

The Tree of Trees is part of a larger non-profit tree-planting initiative named the Queen's Green Canopy, which was responsible for over 1 million new trees being planted throughout the UK between October 2021 and March 2022. The sculpture has been in the works since April to ensure it's ready for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which are officially taking place between June 2nd and 5th. Once the party's over, the whole thing will be disassembled and the trees will be stored and donated to selected community groups, individuals and organizations for planting from October.

The Tree of Trees consists of a sculpted framework made up of sustainably sourced wood and hidden steel supports Raquel Diniz

"This sculpture acts like a beacon, sending one simple, eternal message that trees are the super-heroes of our towns and cities and matter much more to our lives than we realize," said studio head Thomas Heatherwick. "It's been made by a team of welders, arborists, designers and fabricators from right across the country, all of us playing a part in this huge community campaign that's literally transforming the landscape and proudly honoring The Queen."

Much of Heatherwick Studio's recent work has been centered around trees lately, including a tree-filled mall, greenery covered skyscraper, and a lush park.

Source: Queen's Green Canopy